2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Idaho

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Idaho. We looked at 12 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Idaho. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Idaho. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Idaho. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Idaho.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Idaho

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Idaho?

University of Idaho is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Idaho earned an average of $57,318 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Idaho?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Idaho?

Northwest Nazarene University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $28,150 to attend Northwest Nazarene University.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $23,000
Program Size 99
University of Idaho
4 Year
Moscow, ID
University of Idaho, located in Moscow, ID has 99 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 2,324 students
Tuition $7,020
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,560
Average Debt $14,845
Program Size 998
Brigham Young University-Idaho
4 Year
Rexburg, ID
Brigham Young University-Idaho, located in Rexburg, ID has 998 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,560.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 4,553 students
Tuition $3,830
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 6
University of Phoenix-Idaho
4 Year
Boise, ID
University of Phoenix-Idaho, located in Boise, ID has 6 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 24 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,216
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 281
Boise State University (BSU)
4 Year
Boise, ID
Boise State University (BSU), located in Boise, ID has 281 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,216.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 3,953 students
Tuition $6,876
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $17,470
Program Size 1
Broadview University-Boise
4 Year
Meridian, ID
Broadview University-Boise, located in Meridian, ID has 1 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 6 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,054
Average Debt $23,156
Program Size 87
Northwest Nazarene University
4 Year
Nampa, ID
Northwest Nazarene University, located in Nampa, ID has 87 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,054.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 537 students
Tuition $28,150
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,896
Average Debt $22,367
Program Size 123
Lewis-Clark State College
4 Year
Lewiston, ID
Lewis-Clark State College, located in Lewiston, ID has 123 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,896.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 521 students
Tuition $7,224
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,548
Average Debt $25,438
Program Size 143
Idaho State University
4 Year
Pocatello, ID
Idaho State University, located in Pocatello, ID has 143 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,548.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,679 students
Tuition $6,784
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Brown Mackie College-Boise
4 Year
Boise, ID
Brown Mackie College-Boise, located in Boise, ID has 3 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 81
The College of Idaho
4 Year
Caldwell, ID
The College of Idaho, located in Caldwell, ID has 81 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 253 students
Tuition $26,155
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $44,129
Program Size 6
Stevens-Henager College
4 Year
Boise, ID
Stevens-Henager College, located in Boise, ID has 6 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 19 students
Tuition N/A
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Stevens-Henager College
4 Year
Idaho Falls, ID
Stevens-Henager College, located in Idaho Falls, ID has 7 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 9 students
Tuition N/A
