2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Kentucky

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Kentucky. We looked at 22 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Kentucky. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Kentucky. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kentucky. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Kentucky.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Kentucky

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Kentucky?

Thomas More College is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Thomas More College earned an average of $52,607 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Kentucky?

Murray State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,608 to attend Murray State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Kentucky?

Bellarmine University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $37,650 to attend Bellarmine University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,607
Average Debt $32,963
Program Size 179
Thomas More College
4 Year
Crestview Hills, KY
Thomas More College, located in Crestview Hills, KY has 179 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,607.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 383 students
Tuition $29,153
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,158
Average Debt $19,284
Program Size 79
Northern Kentucky University
4 Year
Highland Heights, KY
Northern Kentucky University, located in Highland Heights, KY has 79 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,158.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,740 students
Tuition $9,120
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 12
University of Phoenix-Kentucky
4 Year
Louisville, KY
University of Phoenix-Kentucky, located in Louisville, KY has 12 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 24 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,899
Average Debt $34,218
Program Size 165
Sullivan University
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Sullivan University, located in Louisville, KY has 165 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,899.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 679 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,426
Average Debt $24,811
Program Size 55
Eastern Kentucky University
4 Year
Richmond, KY
Eastern Kentucky University, located in Richmond, KY has 55 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,426.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $8,150
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,728
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Asbury University
4 Year
Wilmore, KY
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 369 students
Tuition $27,934
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
University of Louisville
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 4,881 students
Tuition $10,744
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $39,153
Average Debt $22,802
Program Size 407
Western Kentucky University
4 Year
Bowling Green, KY
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 3,674 students
Tuition $9,482
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $26,663
Program Size 51
Murray State University
4 Year
Murray, KY
Murray State University, located in Murray, KY has 51 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,319 students
Tuition $7,608
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $37,856
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 81
Morehead State University
4 Year
Morehead, KY
Morehead State University, located in Morehead, KY has 81 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $37,856.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,590 students
Tuition $8,098
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $35,213
Average Debt $23,819
Program Size 101
Lindsey Wilson College
4 Year
Columbia, KY
Lindsey Wilson College, located in Columbia, KY has 101 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $35,213.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 680 students
Tuition $23,162
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 42
Kentucky Christian University
4 Year
Grayson, KY
Kentucky Christian University, located in Grayson, KY has 42 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 123 students
Tuition $17,810
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $26,065
Program Size 73
University of Pikeville
4 Year
Pikeville, KY
University of Pikeville, located in Pikeville, KY has 73 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 353 students
Tuition $18,840
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $26,095
Program Size 6
Daymar College-Bowling Green
4 Year
Bowling Green, KY
Daymar College-Bowling Green, located in Bowling Green, KY has 6 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 10 students
Tuition N/A
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $29,250
Average Debt $24,453
Program Size 45
Union College
4 Year
Barbourville, KY
Union College, located in Barbourville, KY has 45 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $29,250.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 230 students
Tuition $24,000
