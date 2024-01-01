Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Louisiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Louisiana. We looked at 24 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Louisiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Louisiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Louisiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Louisiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Louisiana

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Louisiana?

Tulane University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Tulane University earned an average of $55,625 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Louisiana?

Southern University at New Orleans is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,827 to attend Southern University at New Orleans.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Louisiana?

Tulane University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,638 to attend Tulane University.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,625
Average Debt $19,000
Program Size 321
Tulane University
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Tulane University, located in New Orleans, LA has 321 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,625.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 3,701 students
Tuition $49,638
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,625
Average Debt $19,000
Program Size 321
Tulane University of Louisiana
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Tulane University of Louisiana, located in New Orleans, LA has 321 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,625.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,701 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,047
Average Debt $33,642
Program Size 21
Herzing University-Kenner
4 Year
Kenner, LA
Herzing University-Kenner, located in Kenner, LA has 21 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,047.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 53 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 45
University of Phoenix-Louisiana
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
University of Phoenix-Louisiana, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 45 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 103 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,244
Average Debt $20,582
Program Size 532
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 532 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,244.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 6,518 students
Tuition $9,714
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $29,799
Program Size 15
Xavier University of Louisiana
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Xavier University of Louisiana, located in New Orleans, LA has 15 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 517 students
Tuition $22,349
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,025
Average Debt $26,619
Program Size 64
Loyola University New Orleans
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Video Rating
Loyola University New Orleans, located in New Orleans, LA has 64 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,025.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 919 students
Tuition $37,830
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,140
Average Debt $20,736
Program Size 134
Louisiana Tech University
4 Year
Ruston, LA
Louisiana Tech University, located in Ruston, LA has 134 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,140.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 1,765 students
Tuition $8,854
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
University of Holy Cross
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
University of Holy Cross, located in New Orleans, LA has 18 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 194 students
Tuition $11,510
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $23,173
Program Size 136
University of Louisiana at Monroe
4 Year
Monroe, LA
University of Louisiana at Monroe, located in Monroe, LA has 136 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,503 students
Tuition $7,658
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $22,814
Program Size 94
Louisiana State University-Shreveport
4 Year
Shreveport, LA
Louisiana State University-Shreveport, located in Shreveport, LA has 94 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 975 students
Tuition $6,903
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $36,282
Average Debt $22,774
Program Size 193
Nicholls State University
4 Year
Thibodaux, LA
Nicholls State University, located in Thibodaux, LA has 193 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $36,282.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,074 students
Tuition $7,348
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $36,211
Average Debt $21,291
Program Size 353
Southeastern Louisiana University
4 Year
Hammond, LA
Video Rating
Southeastern Louisiana University, located in Hammond, LA has 353 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $36,211.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,058 students
Tuition $7,280
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $35,988
Average Debt $32,498
Program Size 82
Southern University and A & M College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Southern University and A & M College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 82 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $35,988.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,048 students
Tuition $7,346
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $35,861
Average Debt $26,607
Program Size 232
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
4 Year
Natchitoches, LA
Northwestern State University of Louisiana, located in Natchitoches, LA has 232 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $35,861.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,441 students
Tuition $7,006
