Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in New Jersey

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in New Jersey. We looked at 29 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in New Jersey. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in New Jersey. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Jersey. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in New Jersey.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in New Jersey

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in New Jersey?

Stevens Institute of Technology is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Stevens Institute of Technology earned an average of $74,890 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in New Jersey?

Thomas Edison State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,135 to attend Thomas Edison State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in New Jersey?

Stevens Institute of Technology is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,190 to attend Stevens Institute of Technology.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $74,890
Average Debt $26,281
Program Size 155
Stevens Institute of Technology
4 Year
Hoboken, NJ
Video Rating
Stevens Institute of Technology, located in Hoboken, NJ has 155 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $74,890.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 2,157 students
Tuition $47,190
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $58,447
Average Debt $20,384
Program Size 473
Thomas Edison State University
4 Year
Trenton, NJ
Thomas Edison State University, located in Trenton, NJ has 473 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $58,447.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,360 students
Tuition $6,135
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,797
Average Debt $20,870
Program Size 529
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
4 Year
Ewing, NJ
Video Rating
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), located in Ewing, NJ has 529 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,797.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,990 students
Tuition $15,466
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,415
Average Debt $21,514
Program Size 536
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
4 Year
New Brunswick, NJ
Video Rating
Rutgers University-New Brunswick, located in New Brunswick, NJ has 536 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,415.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 12,668 students
Tuition $14,131
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,415
Average Debt $21,514
Program Size 343
Rutgers University-Newark
4 Year
Newark, NJ
Rutgers University-Newark, located in Newark, NJ has 343 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,415.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,946 students
Tuition $13,597
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,415
Average Debt $21,514
Program Size 335
Rutgers University-Camden
4 Year
Camden, NJ
Rutgers University-Camden, located in Camden, NJ has 335 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,415.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,807 students
Tuition $14,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,899
Average Debt $22,586
Program Size 143
Rider University
4 Year
Lawrenceville, NJ
Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, NJ has 143 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,899.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,325 students
Tuition $38,360
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 46
University of Phoenix-New Jersey
4 Year
Jersey City, NJ
University of Phoenix-New Jersey, located in Jersey City, NJ has 46 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 36 students
Tuition $9,840
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,713
Average Debt $22,835
Program Size 639
Monmouth University
4 Year
West Long Branch, NJ
Monmouth University, located in West Long Branch, NJ has 639 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,713.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,667 students
Tuition $33,729
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 61
Drew University (DU)
4 Year
Madison, NJ
Video Rating
Drew University (DU), located in Madison, NJ has 61 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 507 students
Tuition $46,684
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,067
Average Debt $36,599
Program Size 115
DeVry University-New Jersey
4 Year
North Brunswick, NJ
DeVry University-New Jersey, located in North Brunswick, NJ has 115 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,067.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 210 students
Tuition $19,568
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,620
Average Debt $26,668
Program Size 256
Centenary University
4 Year
Hackettstown, NJ
Centenary University, located in Hackettstown, NJ has 256 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,620.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 514 students
Tuition $31,754
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,556
Average Debt $20,651
Program Size 160
New Jersey Institute of Technology
4 Year
Newark, NJ
Video Rating
New Jersey Institute of Technology, located in Newark, NJ has 160 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,556.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,839 students
Tuition $16,108
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,321
Average Debt $20,476
Program Size 569
Rowan University
4 Year
Glassboro, NJ
Video Rating
Rowan University, located in Glassboro, NJ has 569 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,321.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,624 students
Tuition $12,864
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,195
Average Debt $19,712
Program Size 449
Ramapo College
4 Year
Mahwah, NJ
Video Rating
N/A
Ramapo College , located in Mahwah, NJ has 449 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,195.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 1,591 students
Tuition $13,698
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Management Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved