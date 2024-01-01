We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in North Dakota. We looked at 11 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in North Dakota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in North Dakota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Dakota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in North Dakota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in North Dakota

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in North Dakota?

Bismarck State College is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bismarck State College earned an average of $104,749 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in North Dakota?

Dickinson State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,172 to attend Dickinson State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in North Dakota?

University of Jamestown is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $19,870 to attend University of Jamestown.