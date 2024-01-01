Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in North Dakota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in North Dakota. We looked at 11 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in North Dakota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in North Dakota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Dakota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in North Dakota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in North Dakota

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in North Dakota?

Bismarck State College is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bismarck State College earned an average of $104,749 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in North Dakota?

Dickinson State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,172 to attend Dickinson State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in North Dakota?

University of Jamestown is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $19,870 to attend University of Jamestown.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $104,749
Average Debt $22,868
Program Size 133
Bismarck State College
4 Year
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck State College, located in Bismarck, ND has 133 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $104,749.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 74 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,776
Average Debt $24,044
Program Size 136
University of Mary
4 Year
Bismarck, ND
University of Mary, located in Bismarck, ND has 136 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,776.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 773 students
Tuition $16,685
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,059
Average Debt $26,808
Program Size 14
Rasmussen College-North Dakota
4 Year
Fargo, ND
Rasmussen College-North Dakota, located in Fargo, ND has 14 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,059.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 30 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,305
Average Debt $23,322
Program Size 139
University of North Dakota
4 Year
Grand Forks, ND
University of North Dakota, located in Grand Forks, ND has 139 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,305.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 3,250 students
Tuition $7,965
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,128
Average Debt $20,595
Program Size 175
North Dakota State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Fargo, ND
North Dakota State University-Main Campus, located in Fargo, ND has 175 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,128.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 2,916 students
Tuition $8,098
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $21,445
Program Size 126
Minot State University
4 Year
Minot, ND
Minot State University, located in Minot, ND has 126 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 667 students
Tuition $6,390
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,086
Average Debt $18,114
Program Size 121
Dickinson State University
4 Year
Dickinson, ND
Dickinson State University, located in Dickinson, ND has 121 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,086.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 219 students
Tuition $6,172
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,441
Average Debt $21,468
Program Size 56
Mayville State University
4 Year
Mayville, ND
Mayville State University, located in Mayville, ND has 56 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,441.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 162 students
Tuition $6,380
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 62
University of Jamestown
4 Year
Jamestown, ND
University of Jamestown, located in Jamestown, ND has 62 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 207 students
Tuition $19,870
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt $20,593
Program Size 44
Valley City State University
4 Year
Valley City, ND
Valley City State University, located in Valley City, ND has 44 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 250 students
Tuition $6,800
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Trinity Bible College and Graduate School
4 Year
Ellendale, ND
Trinity Bible College and Graduate School, located in Ellendale, ND has 18 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 36 students
Tuition $15,506
