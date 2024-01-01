Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Ohio. We looked at 64 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Ohio?

Miami University-Oxford is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Miami University-Oxford earned an average of $66,611 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Ohio?

Wright State University-Lake Campus is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,842 to attend Wright State University-Lake Campus.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Ohio?

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,560 to attend Case Western Reserve University (CWRU).

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $66,611
Average Debt $24,500
Program Size 250
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 250 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $66,611.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $57,576
Average Debt $22,266
Program Size 223
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
4 Year
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU), located in Bowling Green, OH has 223 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $57,576.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,877 students
Tuition $10,796
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $57,017
Average Debt $21,013
Program Size 372
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 372 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $57,017.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,762
Average Debt $19,649
Program Size 760
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 760 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,762.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,762
Average Debt $19,649
Program Size 760
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 760 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,762.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,505
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 88
University of Dayton
4 Year
Dayton, OH
University of Dayton, located in Dayton, OH has 88 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,505.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 2,754 students
Tuition $39,090
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,234
Average Debt $45,051
Program Size 3
Harrison College-Grove City
4 Year
Grove City, OH
Harrison College-Grove City, located in Grove City, OH has 3 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,234.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 5 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $32,702
Program Size 32
Union Institute & University
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Union Institute & University, located in Cincinnati, OH has 32 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 602 students
Tuition $12,144
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $22,845
Program Size 121
John Carroll University
4 Year
University Heights, OH
John Carroll University, located in University Heights, OH has 121 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 879 students
Tuition $37,180
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,482
Average Debt $24,058
Program Size 62
Ashland University
4 Year
Ashland, OH
Ashland University, located in Ashland, OH has 62 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,482.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,261 students
Tuition $20,242
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt $28,769
Program Size 132
Walsh University
4 Year
North Canton, OH
Walsh University, located in North Canton, OH has 132 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 687 students
Tuition $27,710
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,270
Average Debt $22,741
Program Size 55
Cedarville University
4 Year
Cedarville, OH
Cedarville University, located in Cedarville, OH has 55 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,270.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 778 students
Tuition $27,206
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,231
Average Debt $27,419
Program Size 53
Xavier University
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Xavier University, located in Cincinnati, OH has 53 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,231.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,654 students
Tuition $35,080
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,047
Average Debt $33,642
Program Size 8
Herzing University-Toledo
4 Year
Toledo, OH
Herzing University-Toledo, located in Toledo, OH has 8 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,047.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13 students
Tuition N/A
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,047
Average Debt $33,642
Program Size 7
Herzing University-Akron
4 Year
Akron, OH
Herzing University-Akron, located in Akron, OH has 7 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,047.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12 students
Tuition N/A
