2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in South Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in South Carolina. We looked at 36 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in South Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in South Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in South Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in South Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in South Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in South Carolina?

University of Phoenix-South Carolina is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Phoenix-South Carolina earned an average of $49,144 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in South Carolina?

University of South Carolina-Beaufort is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,848 to attend University of South Carolina-Beaufort.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in South Carolina?

Presbyterian College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $36,130 to attend Presbyterian College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 31
University of Phoenix-South Carolina
4 Year
Columbia, SC
University of Phoenix-South Carolina, located in Columbia, SC has 31 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 58 students
Tuition N/A
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,084
Average Debt $23,343
Program Size 174
Furman
4 Year
Greenville, SC
Video Rating
Furman, located in Greenville, SC has 174 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,084.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 751 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,617
Average Debt $20,897
Program Size 370
The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
4 Year
Charleston, SC
Video Rating
N/A
The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, located in Charleston, SC has 370 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,617.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 913 students
Tuition $11,364
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $37,680
Program Size 66
Anderson University
4 Year
Anderson, SC
Anderson University, located in Anderson, SC has 66 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 757 students
Tuition $24,860
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,589
Average Debt $33,705
Program Size 104
Charleston Southern University
4 Year
Charleston, SC
Charleston Southern University, located in Charleston, SC has 104 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,589.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 643 students
Tuition $23,440
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,556
Average Debt $31,411
Program Size 277
Southern Wesleyan University
4 Year
Central, SC
Southern Wesleyan University, located in Central, SC has 277 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,556.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 522 students
Tuition $23,620
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,852
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 92
Presbyterian College
4 Year
Clinton, SC
Presbyterian College, located in Clinton, SC has 92 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,852.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 289 students
Tuition $36,130
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,383
Average Debt $30,209
Program Size 324
Limestone College
4 Year
Gaffney, SC
Limestone College, located in Gaffney, SC has 324 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,383.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 558 students
Tuition $23,900
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,651
Average Debt $19,774
Program Size 858
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
4 Year
Columbia, SC
Video Rating
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC), located in Columbia, SC has 858 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,651.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 8,172 students
Tuition $11,482
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,449
Average Debt $21,416
Program Size 567
Clemson University
4 Year
Clemson, SC
Video Rating
Clemson University, located in Clemson, SC has 567 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,449.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 5,639 students
Tuition $14,272
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Columbia College
4 Year
Columbia, SC
Video Rating
N/A
Columbia College, located in Columbia, SC has 33 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 404 students
Tuition $28,100
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,688
Average Debt $20,240
Program Size 535
College of Charleston
4 Year
Charleston, SC
College of Charleston, located in Charleston, SC has 535 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,688.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 2,300 students
Tuition $11,322
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,614
Average Debt $40,396
Program Size 33
South University-Columbia
4 Year
Columbia, SC
South University-Columbia, located in Columbia, SC has 33 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,614.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 354 students
Tuition $16,761
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,269
Average Debt $26,359
Program Size 372
Winthrop University
4 Year
Rock Hill, SC
Winthrop University, located in Rock Hill, SC has 372 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,269.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,313 students
Tuition $14,456
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $39,648
Average Debt $30,840
Program Size 48
Claflin University
4 Year
Orangeburg, SC
Claflin University, located in Orangeburg, SC has 48 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $39,648.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 368 students
Tuition $15,520
0
4.0
My GPA
