2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Tennessee

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Tennessee. We looked at 38 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Tennessee. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Tennessee. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Tennessee. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Tennessee.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Tennessee

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Tennessee?

Lipscomb University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Lipscomb University earned an average of $58,221 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Tennessee?

Tennessee State University (TSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,112 to attend Tennessee State University (TSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Tennessee?

Rhodes College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $43,224 to attend Rhodes College.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $58,221
Average Debt $23,433
Program Size 72
Lipscomb University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Video Rating
N/A
Lipscomb University, located in Nashville, TN has 72 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $58,221.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 1,324 students
Tuition $28,624
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,590
Average Debt $19,711
Program Size 917
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
4 Year
Knoxville, TN
Video Rating
N/A
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), located in Knoxville, TN has 917 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,590.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 6,722 students
Tuition $12,436
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 121
University of Phoenix-Tennessee
4 Year
Nashville, TN
University of Phoenix-Tennessee, located in Nashville, TN has 121 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 302 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,667
Average Debt $20,506
Program Size 151
Rhodes College
4 Year
Memphis, TN
Video Rating
Rhodes College, located in Memphis, TN has 151 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,667.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 478 students
Tuition $43,224
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,327
Average Debt $23,373
Program Size 46
Belmont University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Belmont University, located in Nashville, TN has 46 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,327.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 1,803 students
Tuition $30,000
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,067
Average Debt $36,599
Program Size 31
DeVry University-Tennessee
4 Year
Nashville, TN
DeVry University-Tennessee, located in Nashville, TN has 31 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,067.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 56 students
Tuition $19,568
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,520
Average Debt $16,738
Program Size 266
Trevecca Nazarene University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Trevecca Nazarene University, located in Nashville, TN has 266 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,520.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 763 students
Tuition $23,748
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,389
Average Debt $24,351
Program Size 339
Tusculum College
4 Year
Greeneville, TN
Tusculum College, located in Greeneville, TN has 339 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,389.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 573 students
Tuition $22,670
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,170
Average Debt $26,117
Program Size 311
University of Memphis
4 Year
Memphis, TN
University of Memphis, located in Memphis, TN has 311 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,170.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 4,327 students
Tuition $8,903
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,884
Average Debt $37,902
Program Size 672
Bethel University
4 Year
McKenzie, TN
Video Rating
N/A
Bethel University, located in McKenzie, TN has 672 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,884.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,199 students
Tuition $15,714
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $21,867
Program Size 501
King University
4 Year
Bristol, TN
King University, located in Bristol, TN has 501 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 1,211 students
Tuition $26,480
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,884
Average Debt $21,010
Program Size 725
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
4 Year
Chattanooga, TN
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, located in Chattanooga, TN has 725 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,884.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 2,424 students
Tuition $8,356
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $20,346
Program Size 131
Tennessee Wesleyan University
4 Year
Athens, TN
Tennessee Wesleyan University, located in Athens, TN has 131 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 284 students
Tuition $22,900
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,396
Average Debt $26,247
Program Size 142
Lee University
4 Year
Cleveland, TN
Video Rating
Lee University, located in Cleveland, TN has 142 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,396.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,021 students
Tuition $15,000
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt $29,694
Program Size 231
Tennessee State University (TSU)
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Video Rating
Tennessee State University (TSU), located in Nashville, TN has 231 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,576 students
Tuition $7,112
