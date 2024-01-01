Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Utah

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Utah. We looked at 19 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Utah. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Utah. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Utah. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Utah.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Utah

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Utah?

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) earned an average of $65,238 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Utah?

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,150 to attend Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Utah?

Westminster College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $31,528 to attend Westminster College .

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $65,238
Average Debt $11,048
Program Size 201
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
4 Year
Provo, UT
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), located in Provo, UT has 201 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $65,238.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 7,466 students
Tuition $5,150
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $59,392
Average Debt $17,626
Program Size 3,321
Western Governors University
4 Year
Salt Lake City, UT
Western Governors University, located in Salt Lake City, UT has 3,321 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $59,392.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 21,000 students
Tuition $6,070
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,801
Average Debt $20,240
Program Size 543
Utah Valley University
4 Year
Orem, UT
Utah Valley University, located in Orem, UT has 543 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,801.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,019 students
Tuition $5,386
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,663
Average Debt $17,648
Program Size 139
Weber State University
4 Year
Ogden, UT
Weber State University, located in Ogden, UT has 139 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,663.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,708 students
Tuition $5,321
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,634
Average Debt $21,097
Program Size 608
University of Utah
4 Year
Salt Lake City, UT
University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, UT has 608 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,634.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 7,811 students
Tuition $8,197
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,752
Average Debt $16,801
Program Size 354
Utah State University
4 Year
Logan, UT
Utah State University, located in Logan, UT has 354 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,752.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,542 students
Tuition $7,260
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 76
University of Phoenix-Utah
4 Year
Salt Lake City, UT
University of Phoenix-Utah, located in Salt Lake City, UT has 76 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 226 students
Tuition $9,792
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $21,844
Program Size 66
Westminster College
4 Year
Salt Lake City, UT
Westminster College , located in Salt Lake City, UT has 66 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 772 students
Tuition $31,528
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,542
Average Debt $21,026
Program Size 149
Dixie State University
4 Year
Saint George, UT
Dixie State University, located in Saint George, UT has 149 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,542.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 724 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $17,470
Program Size 52
Broadview University-West Jordan
4 Year
West Jordan, UT
Broadview University-West Jordan, located in West Jordan, UT has 52 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 73 students
Tuition N/A
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 44
Southern Utah University
4 Year
Cedar City, UT
Southern Utah University, located in Cedar City, UT has 44 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,407 students
Tuition $6,300
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $44,129
Program Size 232
Independence University
4 Year
Salt Lake City, UT
Independence University, located in Salt Lake City, UT has 232 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 469 students
Tuition N/A
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $44,129
Program Size 30
Stevens-Henager College
4 Year
Logan, UT
Stevens-Henager College, located in Logan, UT has 30 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7 students
Tuition N/A
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $44,129
Program Size 14
Stevens-Henager College
4 Year
Murray, UT
Stevens-Henager College, located in Murray, UT has 14 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 120 students
Tuition $16,968
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $44,129
Program Size 8
Stevens-Henager College
4 Year
West Haven, UT
Stevens-Henager College, located in West Haven, UT has 8 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11 students
Tuition N/A
