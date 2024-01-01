Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Virginia. We looked at 43 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Virginia?

College of William and Mary is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from College of William and Mary earned an average of $67,101 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Virginia?

Virginia State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,226 to attend Virginia State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Virginia?

University of Richmond is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,090 to attend University of Richmond.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $67,101
Average Debt $16,245
Program Size 442
College of William and Mary
4 Year
Williamsburg, VA
College of William and Mary, located in Williamsburg, VA has 442 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $67,101.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 2,530 students
Tuition $19,372
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $60,185
Average Debt $20,817
Program Size 894
University of Management and Technology
4 Year
Arlington, VA
University of Management and Technology, located in Arlington, VA has 894 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $60,185.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 943 students
Tuition $9,450
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $58,943
Average Debt $23,500
Program Size 175
Washington and Lee University
4 Year
Lexington, VA
Washington and Lee University, located in Lexington, VA has 175 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $58,943.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $46,417
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $40,295
Program Size 64
Stratford University
4 Year
Fairfax, VA
Stratford University, located in Fairfax, VA has 64 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 817 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,544
Average Debt $19,969
Program Size 476
University of Richmond
4 Year
University of Richmond, VA
University of Richmond, located in University of Richmond, VA has 476 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,544.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $48,090
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,179
Average Debt $23,230
Program Size 193
Marymount University (MU)
4 Year
Arlington, VA
Marymount University (MU), located in Arlington, VA has 193 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,179.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 969 students
Tuition $28,310
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,289
Average Debt $35,052
Program Size 24
University of the Potomac-VA Campus
4 Year
Vienna, VA
University of the Potomac-VA Campus, located in Vienna, VA has 24 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,289.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 47 students
Tuition $13,884
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 270
Longwood University
4 Year
Farmville, VA
Longwood University, located in Farmville, VA has 270 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,090 students
Tuition $11,910
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,606
Average Debt $18,930
Program Size 254
James Madison University (JMU)
4 Year
Harrisonburg, VA
James Madison University (JMU), located in Harrisonburg, VA has 254 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,606.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,201 students
Tuition $10,018
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,515
Average Debt $22,500
Program Size 294
Virginia Tech (VT)
4 Year
Blacksburg, VA
Virginia Tech (VT), located in Blacksburg, VA has 294 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,515.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 7,741 students
Tuition $12,485
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,515
Average Debt $22,500
Program Size 294
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
4 Year
Blacksburg, VA
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, located in Blacksburg, VA has 294 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,515.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,741 students
Tuition N/A
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,918
Average Debt $26,883
Program Size 233
Averett University-Non-Traditional Programs
4 Year
Danville, VA
Averett University-Non-Traditional Programs, located in Danville, VA has 233 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,918.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 386 students
Tuition $10,325
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,467
Average Debt $19,924
Program Size 410
George Mason University
4 Year
Fairfax, VA
George Mason University, located in Fairfax, VA has 410 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,467.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 8,461 students
Tuition $10,952
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 146
University of Phoenix-Virginia
4 Year
Glen Allen, VA
University of Phoenix-Virginia, located in Glen Allen, VA has 146 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 245 students
Tuition $9,840
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $24,284
Program Size 177
Hampton University
4 Year
Hampton, VA
Hampton University, located in Hampton, VA has 177 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 850 students
Tuition $23,112
