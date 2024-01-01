Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in West Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in West Virginia. We looked at 18 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in West Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in West Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in West Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in West Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in West Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in West Virginia?

American Public University System is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from American Public University System earned an average of $54,689 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in West Virginia?

Bluefield State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,120 to attend Bluefield State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in West Virginia?

West Virginia Wesleyan College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $28,792 to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,689
Average Debt $26,789
Program Size 2,639
American Public University System
4 Year
Charles Town, WV
American Public University System, located in Charles Town, WV has 2,639 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,689.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8,519 students
Tuition $6,880
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $19,410
Program Size 392
University of Charleston
4 Year
Charleston, WV
University of Charleston, located in Charleston, WV has 392 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 569 students
Tuition $26,100
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,642
Average Debt $21,161
Program Size 270
West Virginia University (WVU)
4 Year
Morgantown, WV
Video Rating
West Virginia University (WVU), located in Morgantown, WV has 270 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,642.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 6,638 students
Tuition $7,632
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $22,135
Program Size 92
Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU)
4 Year
Wheeling, WV
Video Rating
Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU), located in Wheeling, WV has 92 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 354 students
Tuition $28,030
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $36,437
Average Debt $18,936
Program Size 126
Shepherd University
4 Year
Shepherdstown, WV
Shepherd University, located in Shepherdstown, WV has 126 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $36,437.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 804 students
Tuition $6,830
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 44
Alderson Broaddus University
4 Year
Philippi, WV
Alderson Broaddus University, located in Philippi, WV has 44 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 246 students
Tuition $24,140
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $22,034
Program Size 173
Salem International University
4 Year
Salem, WV
Video Rating
N/A
Salem International University, located in Salem, WV has 173 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 203 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $32,828
Average Debt $25,179
Program Size 168
West Liberty University
4 Year
West Liberty, WV
West Liberty University, located in West Liberty, WV has 168 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $32,828.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 503 students
Tuition $6,702
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $32,391
Average Debt $23,062
Program Size 108
West Virginia State University
4 Year
Institute, WV
West Virginia State University, located in Institute, WV has 108 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $32,391.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 356 students
Tuition $6,662
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $31,748
Average Debt $22,216
Program Size 170
Fairmont State University
4 Year
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont State University, located in Fairmont, WV has 170 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $31,748.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 746 students
Tuition $6,620
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $31,356
Average Debt $23,289
Program Size 185
Marshall University
4 Year
Huntington, WV
Video Rating
Marshall University, located in Huntington, WV has 185 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $31,356.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,595 students
Tuition $6,814
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $27,727
Program Size 46
Glenville State College
4 Year
Glenville, WV
Glenville State College, located in Glenville, WV has 46 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 164 students
Tuition $7,032
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $29,374
Average Debt $17,545
Program Size 42
West Virginia University at Parkersburg
4 Year
Parkersburg, WV
West Virginia University at Parkersburg, located in Parkersburg, WV has 42 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $29,374.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 231 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $20,274
Program Size 122
Concord University
4 Year
Athens, WV
Concord University, located in Athens, WV has 122 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 552 students
Tuition $6,902
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $24,421
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 40
Bluefield State College
4 Year
Bluefield, WV
Bluefield State College, located in Bluefield, WV has 40 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $24,421.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 195 students
Tuition $6,120
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Management Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved