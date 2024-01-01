Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemical Engineering in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemical Engineering programs in New York. We looked at 14 programs to put our Chemical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemical Engineering in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemical Engineering in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemical Engineering degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemical Engineering Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in New York?

Cornell University is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Cornell University earned an average of $83,351 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in New York?

CUNY City College is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,689 to attend CUNY City College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in New York?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $83,351
Average Debt $16,250
Program Size 181
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 181 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $83,351.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
#2 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $75,204
Average Debt $14,029
Program Size 79
Columbia University in the City of New York
4 Year
New York, NY
Columbia University in the City of New York, located in New York, NY has 79 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $75,204.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 11,210 students
Tuition $53,000
#3 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $71,854
Average Debt $17,200
Program Size 89
Stony Brook University (SBU)
4 Year
Stony Brook, NY
Stony Brook University (SBU), located in Stony Brook, NY has 89 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,854.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 7,009 students
Tuition $8,855
#4 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $70,456
Average Debt $21,000
Program Size 112
University of Rochester
4 Year
Rochester, NY
University of Rochester, located in Rochester, NY has 112 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,456.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 3,294 students
Tuition $48,280
#5 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 202
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
4 Year
Troy, NY
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, located in Troy, NY has 202 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,994 students
Tuition $49,341
#6 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $30,750
Program Size 105
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
4 Year
Rochester, NY
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), located in Rochester, NY has 105 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,617 students
Tuition $37,124
#7 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $68,858
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 130
Clarkson University
4 Year
Potsdam, NY
Clarkson University, located in Potsdam, NY has 130 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,858.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,054 students
Tuition $44,630
#8 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $67,324
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 58
Manhattan College
4 Year
Riverdale, NY
Manhattan College, located in Riverdale, NY has 58 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,324.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 955 students
Tuition $38,580
#9 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $63,997
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 75
Syracuse University (SU)
4 Year
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse University (SU), located in Syracuse, NY has 75 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,997.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 6,009 students
Tuition $43,318
#10 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $56,641
Average Debt $22,030
Program Size 118
New York University (NYU)
4 Year
New York, NY
New York University (NYU), located in New York, NY has 118 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $56,641.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 16,004 students
Tuition $47,750
#11 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $19,838
Program Size 152
University at Buffalo (UB)
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
University at Buffalo (UB), located in Buffalo, NY has 152 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 7,888 students
Tuition $9,381
#12 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $41,025
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 80
CUNY City College
4 Year
New York, NY
CUNY City College, located in New York, NY has 80 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $41,025.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 3,132 students
Tuition $6,689
#13 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 47
Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
4 Year
New York, NY
Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, located in New York, NY has 47 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 230 students
Tuition $42,650
#14 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 37
United States Military Academy
4 Year
West Point, NY
United States Military Academy, located in West Point, NY has 37 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 985 students
Tuition N/A
