2024 Best Colleges for Chemical Engineering in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemical Engineering programs in Texas. We looked at 8 programs to put our Chemical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Chemical Engineering in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Chemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemical Engineering in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Chemical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemical Engineering degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemical Engineering Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Texas?

Lamar University is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Lamar University earned an average of $90,856 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Texas?

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,447 to attend The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering in Texas?

Rice University is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $42,253 to attend Rice University.

#1 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $90,856
Average Debt $24,480
Program Size 112
Lamar University
4 Year
Beaumont, TX
Lamar University, located in Beaumont, TX has 112 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $90,856.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,973 students
Tuition $8,002
#2 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $83,915
Average Debt $16,020
Program Size 139
Rice University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Rice University, located in Houston, TX has 139 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $83,915.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 2,034 students
Tuition $42,253
#3 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $82,830
Average Debt $18,667
Program Size 348
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 348 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $82,830.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#4 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $80,669
Average Debt $17,816
Program Size 354
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 354 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $80,669.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
#5 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $74,747
Average Debt $20,833
Program Size 160
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 160 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $74,747.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
#6 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $70,009
Average Debt $27,531
Program Size 131
Prairie View A & M University
4 Year
Prairie View, TX
Prairie View A & M University, located in Prairie View, TX has 131 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,009.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 1,590 students
Tuition $9,745
#7 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 173
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 173 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
#8 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $23,201
Program Size 120
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
4 Year
Kingsville, TX
Texas A & M University-Kingsville, located in Kingsville, TX has 120 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,230 students
Tuition $7,700
