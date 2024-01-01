Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Texas. We looked at 18 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Southern Methodist University (SMU) earned an average of $73,737 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Texas?

Tarleton State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,630 to attend Tarleton State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,190 to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU).

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $73,737
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Southern Methodist University (SMU)
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Southern Methodist University (SMU), located in Dallas, TX has 29 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,737.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 3,643 students
Tuition $48,190
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $71,957
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 42
Rice University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Rice University, located in Houston, TX has 42 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,957.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 2,034 students
Tuition $42,253
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $66,653
Average Debt $19,374
Program Size 429
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 429 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $66,653.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $66,159
Average Debt $22,750
Program Size 247
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 247 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $66,159.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $65,457
Average Debt $24,808
Program Size 97
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 97 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $65,457.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $64,493
Average Debt $23,815
Program Size 164
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
4 Year
Arlington, TX
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), located in Arlington, TX has 164 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,493.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,200 students
Tuition $9,208
#7 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $64,055
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 248
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 248 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,055.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
#8 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 39
Lamar University
4 Year
Beaumont, TX
Lamar University, located in Beaumont, TX has 39 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,973 students
Tuition $8,002
#9 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $62,260
Average Debt $29,843
Program Size 32
Prairie View A & M University
4 Year
Prairie View, TX
Prairie View A & M University, located in Prairie View, TX has 32 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,260.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 1,590 students
Tuition $9,745
#10 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $61,110
Average Debt $20,877
Program Size 130
The University of Texas at El Paso
4 Year
El Paso, TX
The University of Texas at El Paso, located in El Paso, TX has 130 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,110.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 4,549 students
Tuition $7,259
#11 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,821
Average Debt $18,163
Program Size 77
The University of Texas at Tyler
4 Year
Tyler, TX
The University of Texas at Tyler, located in Tyler, TX has 77 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,821.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 2,357 students
Tuition $7,312
#12 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $60,771
Average Debt $25,763
Program Size 169
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design
4 Year
San Antonio, TX
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design, located in San Antonio, TX has 169 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,771.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,034 students
Tuition $7,447
#13 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $59,986
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 32
LeTourneau University
4 Year
Longview, TX
LeTourneau University, located in Longview, TX has 32 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,986.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 571 students
Tuition $27,900
#14 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $59,169
Average Debt $23,332
Program Size 29
West Texas A & M University
4 Year
Canyon, TX
West Texas A & M University, located in Canyon, TX has 29 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,169.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,273 students
Tuition $7,041
#15 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $53,358
Average Debt $23,171
Program Size 40
Texas Southern University (TSU)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Texas Southern University (TSU), located in Houston, TX has 40 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $53,358.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 1,647 students
Tuition $8,726
