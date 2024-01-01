Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering in Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in Virginia. We looked at 6 programs to put our Civil Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Civil Engineering in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Civil Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Virginia?

University of Virginia-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Virginia-Main Campus earned an average of $68,666 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Virginia?

Old Dominion University is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,480 to attend Old Dominion University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering in Virginia?

Virginia Military Institute is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $16,536 to attend Virginia Military Institute.

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $68,666
Average Debt $16,071
Program Size 119
University of Virginia-Main Campus
4 Year
Charlottesville, VA
Video Rating
University of Virginia-Main Campus, located in Charlottesville, VA has 119 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,666.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 6,591 students
Tuition $15,192
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $64,493
Average Debt $20,999
Program Size 383
Virginia Tech (VT)
4 Year
Blacksburg, VA
Video Rating
Virginia Tech (VT), located in Blacksburg, VA has 383 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,493.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 7,741 students
Tuition $12,485
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $64,493
Average Debt $20,999
Program Size 383
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
4 Year
Blacksburg, VA
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, located in Blacksburg, VA has 383 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,493.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,741 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $64,281
Average Debt $23,792
Program Size 155
George Mason University
4 Year
Fairfax, VA
Video Rating
George Mason University, located in Fairfax, VA has 155 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,281.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 8,461 students
Tuition $10,952
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $23,654
Program Size 127
Old Dominion University
4 Year
Norfolk, VA
Video Rating
Old Dominion University, located in Norfolk, VA has 127 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 5,151 students
Tuition $9,480
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $49,270
Average Debt $19,793
Program Size 120
Virginia Military Institute
4 Year
Lexington, VA
Virginia Military Institute, located in Lexington, VA has 120 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $49,270.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 381 students
Tuition $16,536
