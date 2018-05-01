Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) campus by taking you around Provo. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) and Provo during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:35
Meet your tour guide, kat!
Meet Kat! Kat is going to be your Brigham Young University Tour Guide and is excited to show you around this huge campus! She's from Albuquerque, New Mexico and is majoring in Technology Engineering. BYU is a religious private university affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Mormons) in Provo, Utah!
02:35
About byu and why kat chose a mormon university
Academics
Hear about what made Kat chose BYU, about BYU's academic climate, general advice about "competition" and about why she loves this university!
03:39
A freshman dorm: comfy and cozy
Dorms
Helaman Halls one of the best places for Freshman to live on campus! It's fun, social, and just a short walk to the heart of campus! Tour Kat's room, which is the Resident Assistant Dorm in her hall, which is similar to the other's, just minus the roommate!
02:06
Start off the day in david john hall
Dorms
Housing at BYU is very unique compared to other campuses because it is not co-ed! Learn a little bit about David John Hall, a building in Helaman Halls, as Kat starts her day, hitting the vending machines!
01:26
The freshman quad!
Dorms
The Helaman Quad is the best place to relax outside when it's sunny. The Grass fields are covered with people on nice afternoons, with groups playing sports, studying, napping, and sunbathing. The trees dawn hammocks and basketball courts house rowdy students, making this a sweet hang-out space for freshman in Helaman Halls!
03:05
Meet egypt! a comms major at byu!
Campus
Egypt is a communications major at Brigham Young University! Hear about her favorite things about going to the university and some things she likes not-so-much!
02:10
The bustling, joseph smith building quad!
Campus
The Joseph Smith Building is a building that ALL students spend time in, since it is the main building for all religion classes on campus! We all have to take religion classes at BYU, and the JSB is a beautiful building in the middle of a really grassy area that people love to spend time in!
00:42
Inside the jsb: the campus religion building!
Campus
Take a look at the inside foyer of The Joseph Smith Building! theres a nuber of tables and chairs where students study for their religion and history classes that take place in the JSB! There's also always interesting historic displays that are curated by BYU students.
02:28
Inside the wilk: the most important building on campus
Campus
The Ernest L. Wilkinson Student Center is one of the most important buildings on campus! With on campus counseling, food, entertainment, the student store, clubs, service opportunity offices, ballrooms, and eve more resources, this building has TONS inside and most students end up here a couple times a week at least.
01:43
Hidden fun and food: bowling and the wall
Food
Check out the on campus bowling alley, game area, and The Wall! The Wall is the coolest eating place on campus, and theres live music, poetry slams, and great burgers! A fun hang out spot on campus and you can expect something cool each week. And who doesn't love bowling??
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved