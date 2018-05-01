CAMPUSREEL
How effective are Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tours?
It depends how you use them. Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) campus by taking you around Provo. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.
Can a Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?
If you cannot visit Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.
What places can I virtually tour at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)?
For your convenience, below is a list of Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.
- Franklin S. Harris Fine Arts Center (HFAC) at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Heritage Halls Building 26 at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- N. Eldon Tanner Building (TNRB) at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Helaman Halls at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Cougareat Food Court at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Helaman Halls and Cannon Center at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Joseph Smith Bldg at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Helaman Halls Parking at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- 1565 N University Ave at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Department of Mechanical Engineering at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Brigham Young University at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- BYU Store at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Jesse Knight Building (JKB) at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Marriott Center at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- BYU Bowling & Games Center at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Crabtree Technology Building at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- David John Hall at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Helaman Recreation Area at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Brigham Square at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Centennial Carillon Tower (BYU Bell Tower) at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Gordon B. Hinckley Alumni and Visitors Center at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- BYU Helaman Creamery at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Statue of Brigham Young On BYU Campus at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Harold B. Lee Library at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Eyring Science Center at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Ernest L. Wilkinson Student Center at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
- Richards Building BYU at Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
What are the downsides of a Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tour?
The downside of virtually touring Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.
What are the benefits of a Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tour?
The most obvious benefit of a Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) and Provo during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.
