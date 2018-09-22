Sign Up
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) campus by taking you around Cleveland. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Case Western Reserve University (CWRU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) and Cleveland during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:40
Hello! i'm joanne!
Campus
Hey everyone! I'm Joanne and I will be showing you around Case Western Reserve University. I am currently a junior studying Nutritional Biochemistry and Metabolism on the Pre-Dental Track. I am also part of Pre-Dental Society, Intervarsity Christian Fellowship, and Founder of the college chapter of CURE. I was on the varsity swim team my freshmen year but, due to an injury and academics, I stopped so I am now on Club Volleyball. I'm so excited to show you guys how my life is at CWRU.
01:03
Adelbert gym
Academics
This is Adelbert Gym! It's one of 3 places to work out and have fun on campus. Lots of events are held here and students come to play ball all the time!
01:57
Leutner dining hall
Food
There are two dining halls on campus, Leutner and Fribley. Leutner is the one on the northside of campus, where freshmen and most upperclassmen live. There 4 different food stations that you can choose from and a good amount of variety in the foods. You sometimes can also be creative and come up with you own dish with the ingredients they have out for you!
01:18
Wyant athletic center
Academics
This is Wyant Athletic Center, which is on the north side of campus, where the freshmen dorms are located. There is a cardio and weight room and equipment to check out, free to students!
02:31
Meet my best friend julia!
Academics
Julia is a third year at Case studying Economics and also Pre-Law. She is also on the varsity swim team and in the pre-law coed frat. Here are her thoughts on CWRU and why she chose to attend Case!
03:36
Check out a freshmen dorm room in norton!
Dorms
This is a dorm room in Norton! For freshmen, there are two different styles of dorms, traditional and quad. In a quad, the rooms will all be in a circle, 4 circles per floor, and common rooms in between 2 circle of rooms. The rooms in the quad style are a little bit more narrow than the one I show you since Norton is a traditional hallway styled dorm! I also go through my top 3 essentials for a college dorm room.
02:05
Meet my freshmen year roommate elise!
Academics
Hey guys! Meet Elise, my freshmen year roommate. Elise is third year here at CWRU majoring in Nutrition. She is also part of Korean American Student Association or KASA. Here her insight on CWRU and why she decided to attend this school!
03:48
Meet sarah!
Academics
Hey Guys! Meet one of my best friends, Sarah! She is a junior studying Origins on the Pre-med track. She is also part of the Varsity Swim Team and Phi Delta Epsilon, the professions medical fraternity. Listen as she talks about the pros and cons of CWRU and why she loves it so much!
05:57
Joanne takes you around her apartment!
Dorms
As I have mentioned before, I live off campus so here's a little tour of my place!
04:10
A day with joanne!
So here's my schedule every Monday! I forgot to film some of my classrooms but I got all the things on my agenda in the video! My days on Monday are typically 8:30am-10:30pm.
