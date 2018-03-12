Sign Up
Claremont McKenna College (CMC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Claremont McKenna College (CMC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Claremont McKenna College (CMC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Claremont McKenna College (CMC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Claremont McKenna College (CMC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Claremont McKenna College (CMC) campus by taking you around Claremont. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Claremont McKenna College (CMC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Claremont McKenna College (CMC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Claremont McKenna College (CMC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Claremont McKenna College (CMC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Claremont McKenna College (CMC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Claremont McKenna College (CMC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Claremont McKenna College (CMC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Claremont McKenna College (CMC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Claremont McKenna College (CMC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Claremont McKenna College (CMC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Claremont McKenna College (CMC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Claremont McKenna College (CMC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Claremont McKenna College (CMC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Claremont McKenna College (CMC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Claremont McKenna College (CMC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Claremont McKenna College (CMC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Claremont McKenna College (CMC) and Claremont during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Welcome to claremont mckenna college!!!!
Campus
Hi everyone! My name is Erin and I'm super excited to take you all on a tour of the amazing campus of CMC! Let's get started!!!
The claremont colleges-- a consortium-- from the top of kravis admissions building!
My favorite view out of all the 5Cs, the top of Kravis! From here you can see basically all of the Claremont Colleges: CMC, Scripps, Pomona, Pitzer, and Harvey Mudd. All the schools share a lot of resources (and dining halls, yum) that everyone can use!
Welcome to bauer! what does the average classroom look like?
Academics
Here's a good look at the average class size at CMC! This building is used for a lot of different types of classes, but most notably, economics and related fields. Our average class size is about 18-20 students, or 30-50 for large intro classes!
This is our biggest lecture hall! still smaller than other classes and big colleges...
Academics
Check out Pickford Auditorium, our biggest lecture hall! Most classes aren't held in here since class sizes are so small, but you will more than likely spend a little time in here!
A hidden gem: the bauer reading room! shhhhhhh
Academics
The Bauer Reading Room is one of the best places to get quiet studying done at CMC! There's two stories to sit and do your work, but if you make even a little peep-- a sneeze, cough, or loud breathe, you'll get stared down. It's still a great place to work!
Play some intramural sports and go to wedding party on parents field!
Campus
Take a quick look at Parents Field & Green Beach, some hotspots to hang out and play sports with friends on campus! Plus, hear about our Wedding Party tradition of the "marrying off" of our mascots!
Welcome to the honnold-mudd library! come get your study on!
Campus
The Honnold-Mudd Library is the third largest private library on the west coast, and has about 4 different floors on each side of it. The higher up you go, the quieter it gets! There's private study rooms, cubicles, massive laptop displays, you name it. I love coming here during finals when it's open 24/7!
Honnold-mudd library tech floor (aka the spaceship floor)
Campus
The second floor of Honnold is dedicated to a lot of technology. You'll see big screens on the walls that can display your laptop screen for study groups, and there are a lot of places on this floor to work with your groups. It's personally my favorite place in the library!
Meet my friend thoma, and see how cmc students really act!
Meet my friend Thomas! This is a super short clip, but it's a very accurate depiction of how a lot of supportive students act here on campus & how they love to be happy and have a good time!
What does a typical cmc dorm look like??
Dorms
Welcome to Crown Hall! Crown is a mid quad residence hall (where I live!) and is an amazing place to live. It's personally my favorite dorm building on campus. Check it out!
