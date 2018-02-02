Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Northeastern University (NU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Northeastern University (NU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Northeastern University (NU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Northeastern University (NU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Northeastern University (NU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Northeastern University (NU) campus by taking you around Boston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Northeastern University (NU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Northeastern University (NU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Northeastern University (NU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Northeastern University (NU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Northeastern University (NU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Northeastern University (NU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Northeastern University (NU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Northeastern University (NU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Northeastern University (NU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Northeastern University (NU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Northeastern University (NU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Northeastern University (NU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Northeastern University (NU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Northeastern University (NU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Northeastern University (NU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Northeastern University (NU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Northeastern University (NU) and Boston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:14
Meet lindsey! and get ready to experience northeastern university through her eyes
Campus
Hey CampusReel! My name is Lindsey and I'll be giving you all a tour of Northeastern University!
00:25
Lindsey shows you behrakis - a typical lecture hall at northeastern
Academics
This is a typical classroom, located in our Health Sciences building.
00:57
Lindsey shows you around ryder hall - the college of arts, media, and design
Academics
This is Ryder Hall, home to our College of Arts Media and Design!
00:51
Check out krentzman quad - one of the main quads on campus
Campus
This is Krentzman Quad, another main quad on campus.
00:24
Views from centennial circle - the main quad on campus
Campus
This is Centennial Circle, our main quad on campus. It's the center of campus and surrounded by a lot of main buildings.
00:57
Check out the first floor davenport commons
Dorms
This is the lobby of my dorm building on campus.
01:31
Take a tour of lindsey's dorm room in davenport commons
Dorms
This is a look at my dorm here on campus!
01:20
Lindsey gives you a tour of snell library
Academics
Snell Library is our main library on campus!
01:07
Check out gallery 360!
Academics
This is Gallery360, an art gallery featuring local artists, NU students and alumni!
01:28
Check out international village - one of the 3 main dining halls on campus
Food
International Village is one of 3 dining halls here on campus. We have options here for everyone!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved