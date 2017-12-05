Sign Up
Rice University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Rice University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Rice University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Rice University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Rice University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Rice University campus by taking you around Houston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Rice University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Rice University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Rice University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Rice University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Rice University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Rice University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Rice University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Rice University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Rice University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Rice University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Rice University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Rice University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Rice University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Rice University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Rice University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Rice University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Rice University and Houston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:49
Renee gives you a tour of the wiess commons - (student dining)
Food
Wiess Commons is one 11 commons that each college is attached to. So there are 11 colleges each one has commons where people come here for meal and do some homework.
01:54
Renee shows you around the main quad on campus
Campus
Renee discusses each building in the Main Quad on Campus the Admistration building, Political Science called (Herzstein Hall), Psychology building, Architecture building called (Anderson Hall), Razor Hall and Library building.
01:10
Renee gives you a tour of the engineering quad
Campus
Renee gives you a tour of the Engineering Quad which she spent a lot more time in the buildings because she is a engineering student. The building is a little bit older but it doesn't matter to her cause she have a awesome professor's. She also introduces the different type of laboratory engineering building.
00:37
Views from outside the student center
Campus
Renee gives a tour outside the Student Center which the side of the building is the Program's offices like study Abroad Programs,Research Programs.
00:47
Renee tells you about the pubs on campus
Renee shows about the Pubs on Campus, alcohol is allowed in the Campus.
00:34
Time to go in the pub!
Food
Renee gives you a tour inside the Pub.
00:47
Renee shows you around duncan hall - "it is really interesting to look at!"
Campus
Renee takes you through Duncan Hall - it has really interesting colors and designs of the buiding.
01:02
Renee gives you a tour of the rec center at rice
Academics
Renee shows the Gym and upstairs there is Courts and Public user rooms were dance studios and stuff.
00:30
Check in with renee at the flag football championship!
Renee gives a tour at the Flag Football Championship different colleges competing for the game.
00:14
More from the flag football championship
Academics
Renee shows the actual game of the Flag Football Championship.
