University of Massachusetts-Amherst Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Massachusetts-Amherst virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Massachusetts-Amherst is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Massachusetts-Amherst virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Massachusetts-Amherst vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst campus by taking you around Amherst. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Massachusetts-Amherst virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Massachusetts-Amherst in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Massachusetts-Amherst is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Massachusetts-Amherst people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Massachusetts-Amherst and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Massachusetts-Amherst in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Massachusetts-Amherst?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Massachusetts-Amherst places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Massachusetts-Amherst virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Massachusetts-Amherst on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Massachusetts-Amherst in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Massachusetts-Amherst virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Massachusetts-Amherst virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Massachusetts-Amherst in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Massachusetts-Amherst. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Massachusetts-Amherst and Amherst during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:30
Hi! my name's kate, and welcome to umass amherst
Campus
Can’t wait to show you around UMass! Welcome to the official Campus Reel tour of UMass Amherst!
01:21
My room!
Dorms
Check out my room in my sorority house, Chi Omega. It is basically the same layout of my dorm room sophomore year.
00:57
About campus and hotel umass
Campus
More about campus and Hotel UMass. We like to hang out on the grass near the campus pond when it gets nice out. People will also set up tables to promote events or sell things when it is nice outside. This is the main part of campus.
00:24
Outside of the library
Academics
This is the outside of the WEB Dubois library! 28 stories tall - the largest brick academic building in the country!
01:24
Inside the largest brick building on a campus in the country: the library!
Academics
Welcome to the W.E.B. Dubois library. Inside you can rent out books, laptops, reserve study rooms, use desktop computers, print, and study on one of the 28 floors. You can also get food at the Procrastination station. My favorites are the kale pesto pasta, the buffalo mac and cheese, and the chicken and goat cheese panini. Also twice a year, they bring the Paws Program, which are service dogs you can pet to destress during midterms and finals.
00:27
More about the library
Academics
More about the library and what is inside.
01:48
Haigis mall and buses
Campus
Haigis Mall is where a lot of buses pick you up to go into Amherst Center, Northampton, and other places. If you take courses at the other colleges (hear more about that in this video) you will take the bus from here unless you have a car.
01:17
Meet makena!
Meet Makena! Makena is one of my good friends at UMass and is in Chi Omega with me. She comes all the way from California, so if you are out of state, play to hear her perspective of going to school so far from home.
00:28
Kate takes the bus
Campus
On the bus! Check out with the bus looks like and where you can go!
01:08
Where is umass and what's the weather like?
Campus
I will tell you about the weather and location of UMass and what is around. Make sure you bring a warm coat!
