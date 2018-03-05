Sign Up
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Michigan-Ann Arbor virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor campus by taking you around Ann Arbor. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Michigan-Ann Arbor virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Michigan-Ann Arbor places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Michigan-Ann Arbor virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Michigan-Ann Arbor on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Michigan-Ann Arbor virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Michigan-Ann Arbor virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Michigan-Ann Arbor in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Ann Arbor during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:35
Law quad
Campus
The law quad is one of the prettiest quads on campus. It is quiet and secluded which makes it really nice to walk through and clear your head a little bit.
00:42
Bell tower chimes!
Campus
This is one of the campus centers. Students are often rushing to one class to another under this belltower and there are also a couple of classes in the belltower itself too!
00:37
Taking a look at the diag + "m"!
Campus
I misspoke during this video and called this ’the central area’ when it does in fact have a name— the diag haha. It is THE center for student engagement. If there is a protest it is most likely going to be there. During the winter there will be snow and the M will be covered, but the snow will show that nobody steps on the M. There is just this giant area of un-stepped-on snow.
01:48
Talking about michigan weather
Academics
Michigan is cold, and you have to be prepared for this if you are going to study here. It isn’t unbearable cold, but you have to prepare for it. This often means layering up and making sure that you are dressed for what Mother Nature has in plans for the day. There have been weeks where it is 50 degrees one day and 5 degrees feirenheight the next.
01:49
Ross business school
Academics
Ross is gigantic, which you probably got if you watched the video. The video I took was just one portion of the school. One of my favorite stories about Ross is about the ‘tree of life’ in the business quad. There is a tree that the school was planning on chopping down to build over, but the students at the time protested for the tree to stay— so the school listened and didn’t chop it down. Now there is this really magnificent tree in the middle of the school.
00:52
Example classroom!
Academics
Here is an example classroom on in North Quad. The classroom I am showing you here is one that is mainly for upper level students. As a freshman you will most likely be in lecture halls that are rather large and can seat up to 300 students, but then you will still be able to have a lab or discussion in a smaller classroom to go over concepts in more depth with your peers.
01:04
Study spot in weiser hall
Academics
This was shot on the 9th floor of the renovated section of Weiser Hall. I had a coding class in this building and this is how I found this secret campus gem. Not many people know about it and it is a little out of the way, so this often means that it is empty.
01:47
Using transportation on uofms campus!
One of the biggest perks in my opinion of going to UofM is how reliable the transportation is. I have lived in other places where the transportation is quick, but it is not reliable and this is incredibly frustrating. If you are a student at Umich you have access to both the city buses as well as UofM buses for ‘free’. Both of these buses have never been too full for me to find a space on, and they both are really good at showing up on time.
01:34
Law lib!
Academics
I took two videos of the law campus because it is one of my favorite parts of Michigans campus. UofMs libraries are the biggest in the world, and law libraries are historically known as being very grand. UofM’s law lib is no exception to this.
01:03
Taking a look at the ugli during midterms.
Academics
I took this video at midnight when I was leaving a 3 hour study-sesh at the library. It is one of the ‘go-to’ study spots on campus for students to meet up as well as study with one another.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved