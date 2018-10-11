Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

University of Notre Dame Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Notre Dame virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Notre Dame is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Notre Dame virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Notre Dame vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Notre Dame campus by taking you around Notre Dame. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Notre Dame virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Notre Dame in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Notre Dame is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Notre Dame people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Notre Dame and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Notre Dame in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a University of Notre Dame virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Notre Dame on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Notre Dame in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Notre Dame virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Notre Dame virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Notre Dame virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Notre Dame in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Notre Dame. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Notre Dame and Notre Dame during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:55
Welcome to notre dame!
Academics
Meet Maggie, your tour guide! As a senior at Notre Dame, I'm sure I can show you everything you need to see :)
03:22
The notre dame dorm system
Dorms
The dorm system at Notre Dame is very unique and contributes a lot to the college experience and development of character. Learn about how the system works and get a peek of a hall council meeting in Pasquerilla East Hall!
01:17
Ryan hall room tour
Dorms
Meet Julia and Julia in their room in Ryan Hall! Ryan Hall is a newer women's dorm, built in 2009, and is located on West quad. It is sometimes referred to as "Hotel Ryan" due to the building's fancy style.
01:39
Fun on south quad
Food
Venture from Debart quad to South quad and get a chance to talk to 2 juniors playing volleyball outside on the quad! South Quad is the biggest green quad on campus and houses Alumni Hall, Dillon Hall, Fisher Hall, Pangborn Hall, Lyons Hall, Morrisey Hall, Howard Hall, Badin Hall, the Rockne Memorial Gym, Campus Ministry, and South Dining Hall!
01:35
God quad and notre dame legends
Watch this video to find out why God quad is called God quad! Get a chance to see Notre's Dame's Golden Dome (plated with real gold) and hear some Notre Dame history and myths! The 2 dorms on this quad are Sorin College and Walsh Hall, 2 of the oldest dorms at Notre Dame!
01:55
Stanford hall room tour
Dorms
Meet Ryan in his room in Stanford Hall! Stanford Hall has been used as a men's dorm since 1957, so there is SO MUCH tradition in these walls! Stanford shares a chapel with its rival, Keenan Hall, and is located on North Quad across from North Dining Hall.
03:50
Debartolo hall
Academics
Check out "Debart quad" and Debartolo Hall where 41% of the classroom spaces at Notre Dame are. I show you the largest lecture hall, one of the smallest classrooms on campus, and a secret study spot!
02:56
The notre dame meal plan
Food
Here I describe the full meal plan that comes as part of the Notre Dame room and board. I am really happy with the dining hall and other food on our campus and in over 3 years as a student, I have NEVER run out of meal swipes for a given week.
02:52
A look at north quad: stonehenge and north dining hall
Food
Fun fact about the "Stonehenge" fountain: if Notre Dame wins our first home football game of the season each year, students will celebrate by running through the fountain! Wait until the second half of the video for a walk through North Dining hall at dinner time.
03:13
Maggie's study advice
Academics
Notre Dame is a very rigorous academic environment, but it is not too competitive or cut-throat. The students are willing to help each other out, especially in Engineering. The professors care about their students not only as students, but as people, because Notre Dame students have so much more to them than intelligence.
