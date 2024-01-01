Hello! Welcome to Virginia Tech! Virginia Tech War Memorial Chapel
Upper Quad...home of the Cadets Moss Arts Center, Virginia Tech
Drillfield Drillfield Dr
The Tallest Building in Town; Slusher Hall Slusher Hall
Duck Pond, with actual ducks Duck Pond Dr
The New Classroom Building New Classroom Building
Sneaking into Burruss Auditorium Burruss Hall
Let's hear what Mandy has to say! Alumni Hall
Showing you Patton Hall Patton Hall
Working Out at War Memorial Hall War Memorial Hall
$5 Pizza Slice Larger Than Your Face! Pycone Creamery (inside Benny Marzano's Pizza Shop)
McComas Hall McComas Hall
Dietrick Hall Dietrick Hall
Let's hear what Tommy has to say! squires Ebnd
Walking above the road...through Torgersen Bridge Torgersen Hall
More Wise Words From Another Tommy! Virginia Tech War Memorial Chapel
Downtown Blacksburg Wells Fargo Bank
Walking Through Williams Hall Williams Hall
Practice makes Perfect at Henderson Hall Henderson Hall
Around Newman Library Newman Library
Litton Reaves Auditorium Virginia Tech (VT)
Hahn Horticulture Garden Hahn Horticulture Garden
Wedding Memories at War Memorial Chapel Virginia Tech War Memorial Chapel
Inside Cowgill 400 Cowgill Hall
The Four Glass Pyramids of Cowgill Plaza Cowgill Hall
Torgersen Bridge and Pylons Torgersen Hall
Hope you guys enjoyed! Goodbye! Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University