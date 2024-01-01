What Can You Do with an Aerospace Engineering Degree?

The world can thank aerospace engineers for some of the most astonishing feats mankind has ever witnessed. Along with ensuring flights across the world complete their journeys safely, aerospace engineers are responsible for television broadcasts, mobile phones, space flight, and so much more.

Whether you want to make a difference and enter an exhilarating industry or simply land a well-paid and secure career, an aerospace engineering degree can make it happen.

Should I become an aerospace engineering major?

Make no mistake: earning a degree in aerospace engineering is challenging. Before even starting, you need to be knowledgeable in mathematics, physics, IT, and other subjects. Yet, in return, you will have the most varied and rewarding degrees available, from learning about principles in lectures to visiting the workshop to complete full-scale builds.

Once you graduate, you are suddenly propelled into many lucrative aerospace engineering careers. As well as providing high levels of job satisfaction, the industry is one that generally offers great salaries and job security.

What can I do with an aerospace engineering degree?

It’s not an exaggeration to say that a degree in aerospace engineering can open the door to hundreds of career possibilities. Below are some of the more common jobs with an aerospace engineering degree available.

Aerospace engineer

As you would expect, plenty of graduates move straight into an aerospace engineer career. The role involves designing the likes of aircrafts, satellites, and missiles. These professionals also produce and test prototypes.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics notes an aerospace engineering salary was $93,360 annually in 2019.

Mechanical engineer

A mechanical engineer deals fully with mechanical/thermal devices and sensors. This starts with a research process, followed by designing, developing, building, and testing these devices and sensors.

According to Salary Explorer, a mechanical engineer earned $86,500 per year on average.

Materials engineer

A materials engineer is responsible for developing, processing, and testing materials that are used to produce a wide assortment of products. These products range from golf clubs to computer chips.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals the average wage for materials engineers is $93,360 annually.

