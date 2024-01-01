Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Animal Science

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Animal Science, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Animal Science degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Animal Science programs in America. The list includes 91 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Animal Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Animal Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Animal Science. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Animal Science program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Animal Science we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Animal Science.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Animal Science in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Animal Science Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Animal Science?

Auburn University (AU) is the best university for majoring in Animal Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Auburn University (AU) earned an average of $43,957 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Animal Science?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Animal Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Animal Science?

Cornell University is the most expensive university for majoring in Animal Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,116 to attend Cornell University .

#1 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $43,957
Average Debt $22,750
Program Size 191
Auburn University (AU)
4 Year
Auburn, AL
Video Rating
Auburn University (AU), located in Auburn, AL has 191 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $43,957.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,093 students
Tuition $10,424
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $18,753
Program Size 95
University of Wisconsin-Madison
4 Year
Madison, WI
University of Wisconsin-Madison, located in Madison, WI has 95 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 10,560 students
Tuition $10,415
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $24,899
Program Size 61
Northwest Missouri State University
4 Year
Maryville, MO
Northwest Missouri State University, located in Maryville, MO has 61 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,439 students
Tuition $6,767
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $41,441
Average Debt $19,909
Program Size 216
South Dakota State University
4 Year
Brookings, SD
South Dakota State University, located in Brookings, SD has 216 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $41,441.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,351 students
Tuition $8,172
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $39,585
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 153
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
4 Year
Fort Collins, CO
Video Rating
Colorado State University-Fort Collins, located in Fort Collins, CO has 153 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $39,585.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 6,968 students
Tuition $10,558
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Dordt College
4 Year
Sioux Center, IA
Dordt College, located in Sioux Center, IA has 13 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 346 students
Tuition $28,280
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $21,378
Program Size 469
Iowa State University (ISU)
4 Year
Ames, IA
Video Rating
Iowa State University (ISU), located in Ames, IA has 469 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 7,860 students
Tuition $7,736
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $37,856
Average Debt $19,418
Program Size 110
North Dakota State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Fargo, ND
Video Rating
N/A
North Dakota State University-Main Campus, located in Fargo, ND has 110 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $37,856.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 2,916 students
Tuition $8,098
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $37,671
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 129
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
4 Year
Platteville, WI
University of Wisconsin-Platteville, located in Platteville, WI has 129 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $37,671.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 1,592 students
Tuition $7,488
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $36,992
Average Debt $24,300
Program Size 66
Angelo State University
4 Year
San Angelo, TX
Angelo State University, located in San Angelo, TX has 66 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $36,992.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,501 students
Tuition $6,892
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $36,129
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 147
California State University-Fresno
4 Year
Fresno, CA
California State University-Fresno, located in Fresno, CA has 147 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $36,129.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 5,276 students
Tuition $6,311
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $36,002
Average Debt $16,950
Program Size 293
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Video Rating
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 293 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $36,002.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $35,925
Average Debt $19,278
Program Size 252
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
4 Year
River Falls, WI
University of Wisconsin-River Falls, located in River Falls, WI has 252 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $35,925.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,395 students
Tuition $7,937
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $35,670
Average Debt $16,535
Program Size 208
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Video Rating
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 208 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $35,670.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $35,594
Average Debt $19,474
Program Size 161
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, located in Lincoln, NE has 161 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $35,594.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 5,227 students
Tuition $8,367
0
4.0
My GPA
