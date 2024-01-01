If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Animal Science, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Animal Science degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Animal Science programs in America. The list includes 91 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Animal Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Animal Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Animal Science. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Animal Science program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Animal Science we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Animal Science.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Animal Science in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Animal Science Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Animal Science?

Auburn University (AU) is the best university for majoring in Animal Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Auburn University (AU) earned an average of $43,957 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Animal Science?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Animal Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Animal Science?

Cornell University is the most expensive university for majoring in Animal Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,116 to attend Cornell University .