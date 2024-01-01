Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Allied Health

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Allied Health, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Allied Health degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Allied Health programs in America. The list includes 68 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Allied Health is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Allied Health: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Allied Health. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Allied Health program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Allied Health we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Allied Health.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Allied Health in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Allied Health Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Allied Health?

George Fox University is the best university for majoring in Allied Health based on earnings data. On average, graduates from George Fox University earned an average of $41,193 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Allied Health?

Columbia Southern University is the cheapest university for majoring in Allied Health based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,175 to attend Columbia Southern University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Allied Health?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Allied Health based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

#1 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt $33,731
Program Size 53
George Fox University
4 Year
Newberg, OR
George Fox University, located in Newberg, OR has 53 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,127 students
Tuition $33,142
#2 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $36,041
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Metropolitan State University of Denver
4 Year
Denver, CO
Metropolitan State University of Denver, located in Denver, CO has 26 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $36,041.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 3,515 students
Tuition $6,420
#3 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $35,594
Average Debt $32,184
Program Size 55
Western International University
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
Western International University, located in Tempe, AZ has 55 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $35,594.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 321 students
Tuition $6,000
#4 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $34,403
Average Debt $23,715
Program Size 424
Wilmington University
4 Year
New Castle, DE
Wilmington University, located in New Castle, DE has 424 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $34,403.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 4,456 students
Tuition $10,430
#5 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $33,987
Average Debt $26,938
Program Size 63
Purdue University Northwest
4 Year
Hammond, IN
Purdue University Northwest, located in Hammond, IN has 63 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $33,987.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,325 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 36
California Baptist University (CBU)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
California Baptist University (CBU), located in Riverside, CA has 36 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,348 students
Tuition $30,384
#7 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $33,138
Average Debt $18,500
Program Size 125
San Jose State University
4 Year
San Jose, CA
San Jose State University, located in San Jose, CA has 125 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $33,138.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 9,128 students
Tuition $7,378
#8 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $33,591
Program Size 23
East-West University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
East-West University, located in Chicago, IL has 23 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 63 students
Tuition $20,145
#9 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $32,284
Average Debt $18,746
Program Size 78
University of Houston-Clear Lake
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Houston-Clear Lake, located in Houston, TX has 78 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $32,284.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,585 students
Tuition $5,802
#10 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $32,245
Average Debt $21,530
Program Size 163
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
4 Year
Green Bay, WI
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, located in Green Bay, WI has 163 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $32,245.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,312 students
Tuition $7,824
#11 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $32,245
Average Debt $24,804
Program Size 70
York College of Pennsylvania
4 Year
York, PA
York College of Pennsylvania, located in York, PA has 70 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $32,245.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,000 students
Tuition N/A
#12 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $32,162
Average Debt $23,052
Program Size 45
Missouri Baptist University
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Baptist University, located in Saint Louis, MO has 45 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $32,162.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 765 students
Tuition $23,886
#13 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $31,877
Average Debt $38,969
Program Size 3,348
University of Phoenix-Arizona
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
University of Phoenix-Arizona, located in Tempe, AZ has 3,348 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $31,877.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 21,846 students
Tuition $10,554
#14 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $31,877
Average Debt $38,969
Program Size 455
University of Phoenix-California
4 Year
Costa Mesa, CA
University of Phoenix-California, located in Costa Mesa, CA has 455 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $31,877.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 4,165 students
Tuition $9,818
#15 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $31,877
Average Debt $38,969
Program Size 83
University of Phoenix-Texas
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Phoenix-Texas, located in Houston, TX has 83 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $31,877.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 805 students
Tuition $9,834
