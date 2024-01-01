Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Agriculture

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Agriculture, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Agriculture degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Agriculture programs in America. The list includes 77 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Agriculture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Agriculture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Agriculture. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Agriculture program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Agriculture we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Agriculture.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Agriculture in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Agriculture Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Agriculture?

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is the best university for majoring in Agriculture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) earned an average of $50,439 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture?

Fort Hays State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,654 to attend Fort Hays State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture?

Cornell University is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,116 to attend Cornell University .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $50,439
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
4 Year
College Park, MD
Video Rating
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), located in College Park, MD has 17 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $50,439.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 10,196 students
Tuition $9,996
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $49,644
Average Debt $16,969
Program Size 62
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
Video Rating
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 62 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $49,644.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $49,644
Average Debt $19,170
Program Size 43
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, located in Lincoln, NE has 43 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $49,644.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 5,227 students
Tuition $8,367
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $16,500
Program Size 129
California State University-Chico
4 Year
Chico, CA
California State University-Chico, located in Chico, CA has 129 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 4,093 students
Tuition $7,022
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $47,650
Average Debt $20,945
Program Size 77
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Video Rating
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 77 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $47,650.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
North Dakota State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Fargo, ND
Video Rating
N/A
North Dakota State University-Main Campus, located in Fargo, ND has 26 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 2,916 students
Tuition $8,098
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $45,249
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 51
Northwest Missouri State University
4 Year
Maryville, MO
Northwest Missouri State University, located in Maryville, MO has 51 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $45,249.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,439 students
Tuition $6,767
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $44,709
Average Debt $15,000
Program Size 84
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
4 Year
Carbondale, IL
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, located in Carbondale, IL has 84 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $44,709.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 4,409 students
Tuition $13,137
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $44,542
Average Debt $17,189
Program Size 451
Illinois State University
4 Year
Normal, IL
Video Rating
Illinois State University, located in Normal, IL has 451 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $44,542.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 5,164 students
Tuition $13,666
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $44,384
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 37
West Texas A & M University
4 Year
Canyon, TX
West Texas A & M University, located in Canyon, TX has 37 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $44,384.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,273 students
Tuition $7,041
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $44,356
Average Debt $21,320
Program Size 37
Sam Houston State University (SHSU)
4 Year
Huntsville, TX
Video Rating
Sam Houston State University (SHSU), located in Huntsville, TX has 37 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $44,356.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 4,700 students
Tuition $7,618
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $44,170
Average Debt $19,562
Program Size 75
Texas A & M University-Commerce
4 Year
Commerce, TX
Texas A & M University-Commerce, located in Commerce, TX has 75 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $44,170.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 3,379 students
Tuition $6,202
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $13,477
Program Size 152
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Video Rating
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 152 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $42,435
Average Debt $16,000
Program Size 24
Warner University
4 Year
Lake Wales, FL
Warner University, located in Lake Wales, FL has 24 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $42,435.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 219 students
Tuition $19,754
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $22,619
Program Size 92
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Video Rating
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 92 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
0
4.0
My GPA
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved