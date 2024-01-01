If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Agriculture, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Agriculture degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Agriculture programs in America. The list includes 77 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Agriculture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Agriculture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Agriculture. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Agriculture program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Agriculture we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Agriculture.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Agriculture in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Agriculture Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Agriculture?

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is the best university for majoring in Agriculture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) earned an average of $50,439 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture?

Fort Hays State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,654 to attend Fort Hays State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture?

Cornell University is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,116 to attend Cornell University .