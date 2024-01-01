Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Archeology

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Archeology, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Archeology degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Archeology programs in America. The list includes 40 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Archeology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Archeology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Archeology. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Archeology program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Archeology we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Archeology.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Archeology in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Archeology Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Archeology?

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is the best university for majoring in Archeology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) earned an average of $32,925 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Archeology?

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Archeology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,150 to attend Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Archeology?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Archeology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.

#1 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
4 Year
Chapel Hill, NC
Video Rating
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), located in Chapel Hill, NC has 24 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 7,968 students
Tuition $8,591
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary $25,774
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
4 Year
Columbia, MO
Video Rating
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), located in Columbia, MO has 19 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn $25,774.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 8,379 students
Tuition $9,509
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary $24,201
Average Debt $24,500
Program Size 45
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
4 Year
La Crosse, WI
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, located in La Crosse, WI has 45 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn $24,201.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,300 students
Tuition $8,832
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
University of Evansville
4 Year
Evansville, IN
University of Evansville, located in Evansville, IN has 13 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $32,946
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary $18,771
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
SUNY College at Potsdam
4 Year
Potsdam, NY
Video Rating
SUNY College at Potsdam , located in Potsdam, NY has 25 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn $18,771.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 882 students
Tuition $7,923
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Western Washington University
4 Year
Bellingham, WA
Western Washington University, located in Bellingham, WA has 29 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 3,673 students
Tuition $8,611
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Boston University (BU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Boston University (BU), located in Boston, MA has 19 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 9,663 students
Tuition $48,436
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
George Washington University (GWU)
4 Year
Washington, DC
Video Rating
George Washington University (GWU), located in Washington, DC has 17 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 8,089 students
Tuition $50,435
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Dickinson College
4 Year
Carlisle, PA
Video Rating
Dickinson College, located in Carlisle, PA has 15 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 530 students
Tuition $49,489
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Lycoming College
4 Year
Williamsport, PA
Lycoming College, located in Williamsport, PA has 15 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 256 students
Tuition $35,900
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Video Rating
Johns Hopkins University (JHU), located in Baltimore, MD has 14 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 14%
Undergraduates 7,749 students
Tuition $48,710
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Video Rating
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 14 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
4 Year
Provo, UT
Video Rating
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), located in Provo, UT has 14 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 7,466 students
Tuition $5,150
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
College of Charleston
4 Year
Charleston, SC
College of Charleston, located in Charleston, SC has 13 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 2,300 students
Tuition $11,322
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Archeology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Brown University
4 Year
Providence, RI
Video Rating
Brown University , located in Providence, RI has 13 students majoring in Archeology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 9%
Undergraduates 2,523 students
Tuition $49,346
0
4.0
My GPA
