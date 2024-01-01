If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Archeology, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Archeology degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Archeology programs in America. The list includes 40 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Archeology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Archeology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Archeology. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Archeology program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Archeology we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Archeology.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Archeology in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Archeology Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Archeology?

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is the best university for majoring in Archeology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) earned an average of $32,925 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Archeology?

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Archeology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,150 to attend Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Archeology?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Archeology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.