Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Architectural Engineering

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Architectural Engineering, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Architectural Engineering degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architectural Engineering programs in America. The list includes 24 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Architectural Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architectural Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architectural Engineering. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Architectural Engineering program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Architectural Engineering we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Architectural Engineering.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architectural Engineering in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architectural Engineering Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Architectural Engineering?

Auburn University (AU) is the best university for majoring in Architectural Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Auburn University (AU) earned an average of $71,734 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architectural Engineering?

University of Wyoming (UW) is the cheapest university for majoring in Architectural Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,892 to attend University of Wyoming (UW).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architectural Engineering?

Drexel University is the most expensive university for majoring in Architectural Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,791 to attend Drexel University .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $71,734
Average Debt $24,438
Program Size 198
Auburn University (AU)
4 Year
Auburn, AL
Video Rating
Auburn University (AU), located in Auburn, AL has 198 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,734.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,093 students
Tuition $10,424
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $22,804
Program Size 82
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 82 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $68,666
Average Debt $24,000
Program Size 48
University of Kansas (UK)
4 Year
Lawrence, KS
Video Rating
University of Kansas (UK), located in Lawrence, KS has 48 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,666.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 6,510 students
Tuition $10,825
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $68,631
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 159
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Video Rating
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 159 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,631.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $68,631
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 159
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 159 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,631.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $68,047
Average Debt $27,250
Program Size 86
Kansas State University (KSU)
4 Year
Manhattan, KS
Video Rating
Kansas State University (KSU), located in Manhattan, KS has 86 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,047.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 5,253 students
Tuition $9,350
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $67,420
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 69
Milwaukee School of Engineering
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee School of Engineering, located in Milwaukee, WI has 69 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,420.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 673 students
Tuition $36,540
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $67,324
Average Debt $21,889
Program Size 124
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
Video Rating
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 124 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,324.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $67,324
Average Debt $17,377
Program Size 67
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Year
Boulder, CO
Video Rating
University of Colorado Boulder, located in Boulder, CO has 67 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,324.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,345 students
Tuition $11,091
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $66,377
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 91
Drexel University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
Drexel University , located in Philadelphia, PA has 91 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $66,377.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 6,851 students
Tuition $48,791
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $65,066
Average Debt $30,691
Program Size 60
Missouri University of Science and Technology
4 Year
Rolla, MO
Missouri University of Science and Technology, located in Rolla, MO has 60 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $65,066.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,925 students
Tuition $9,048
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Illinois Institute of Technology
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
N/A
Illinois Institute of Technology, located in Chicago, IL has 14 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 2,750 students
Tuition $43,680
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
4 Year
Kingsville, TX
Texas A & M University-Kingsville, located in Kingsville, TX has 30 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,230 students
Tuition $7,700
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $54,209
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 39
University of Wyoming (UW)
4 Year
Laramie, WY
Video Rating
University of Wyoming (UW), located in Laramie, WY has 39 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $54,209.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 2,847 students
Tuition $4,892
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $53,810
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 32
North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T)
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
Video Rating
North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T), located in Greensboro, NC has 32 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $53,810.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,970 students
Tuition $5,972
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Architectural Engineering Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved