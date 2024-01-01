If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Architectural Engineering, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Architectural Engineering degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architectural Engineering programs in America. The list includes 24 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Architectural Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architectural Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architectural Engineering. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Architectural Engineering program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Architectural Engineering we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Architectural Engineering.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architectural Engineering in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architectural Engineering Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Architectural Engineering?

Auburn University (AU) is the best university for majoring in Architectural Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Auburn University (AU) earned an average of $71,734 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architectural Engineering?

University of Wyoming (UW) is the cheapest university for majoring in Architectural Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,892 to attend University of Wyoming (UW).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architectural Engineering?

Drexel University is the most expensive university for majoring in Architectural Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,791 to attend Drexel University .