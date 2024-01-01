Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Agricultural Engineering

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Agricultural Engineering, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Agricultural Engineering degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Agricultural Engineering programs in America. The list includes 35 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Agricultural Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Agricultural Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Agricultural Engineering. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Agricultural Engineering program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Agricultural Engineering we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Agricultural Engineering.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Agricultural Engineering in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Agricultural Engineering Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Agricultural Engineering?

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is the best university for majoring in Agricultural Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) earned an average of $73,164 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Agricultural Engineering?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Agricultural Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Agricultural Engineering?

Cornell University is the most expensive university for majoring in Agricultural Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,116 to attend Cornell University .

#1 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $73,164
Average Debt $17,817
Program Size 207
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
4 Year
College Park, MD
Video Rating
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), located in College Park, MD has 207 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,164.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 10,196 students
Tuition $9,996
#2 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $67,660
Average Debt $21,821
Program Size 35
North Dakota State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Fargo, ND
North Dakota State University-Main Campus, located in Fargo, ND has 35 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,660.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 2,916 students
Tuition $8,098
#3 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $67,324
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, located in Lincoln, NE has 23 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,324.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 5,227 students
Tuition $8,367
#4 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $67,101
Average Debt $24,000
Program Size 152
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 152 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,101.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
#5 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $65,238
Average Debt $24,974
Program Size 80
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 80 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $65,238.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
#6 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $64,791
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
University of Georgia (UGA)
4 Year
Athens, GA
University of Georgia (UGA), located in Athens, GA has 22 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,791.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 9,354 students
Tuition $11,622
#7 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $63,749
Average Debt $23,634
Program Size 103
University of Wisconsin-Madison
4 Year
Madison, WI
University of Wisconsin-Madison, located in Madison, WI has 103 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,749.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 10,560 students
Tuition $10,415
#8 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $25,506
Program Size 91
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 91 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
#9 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $25,506
Program Size 91
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 91 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#10 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 69
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 69 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
#11 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt $23,744
Program Size 100
Iowa State University (ISU)
4 Year
Ames, IA
Iowa State University (ISU), located in Ames, IA has 100 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 7,860 students
Tuition $7,736
#12 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
4 Year
New Brunswick, NJ
Rutgers University-New Brunswick, located in New Brunswick, NJ has 36 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 12,668 students
Tuition $14,131
#13 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $61,303
Average Debt $18,938
Program Size 206
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 206 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,303.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
#14 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $59,124
Average Debt $29,000
Program Size 46
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Stillwater, OK
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus, located in Stillwater, OK has 46 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,124.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 5,751 students
Tuition $7,778
#15 Best College for Agricultural Engineering
Average Salary $59,045
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 45
Clemson University
4 Year
Clemson, SC
Clemson University, located in Clemson, SC has 45 students majoring in Agricultural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,045.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 5,639 students
Tuition $14,272
