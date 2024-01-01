We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Agricultural Engineering programs in Virginia. We looked at 2 programs to put our Agricultural Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Agricultural Engineering in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Agricultural Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Agricultural Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Agricultural Engineering in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Agricultural Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Agricultural Engineering degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Agricultural Engineering Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Agricultural Engineering in Virginia?

Virginia Tech (VT) is the best university for majoring in Agricultural Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Virginia Tech (VT) earned an average of $57,318 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Agricultural Engineering in Virginia?

Virginia Tech (VT) is the cheapest university for majoring in Agricultural Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,485 to attend Virginia Tech (VT).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Agricultural Engineering in Virginia?

Virginia Tech (VT) is the most expensive university for majoring in Agricultural Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,485 to attend Virginia Tech (VT).