2024 Best Colleges for Biomedical Engineering in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biomedical Engineering programs in California. We looked at 21 programs to put our Biomedical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biomedical Engineering in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biomedical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biomedical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biomedical Engineering in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biomedical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biomedical Engineering degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biomedical Engineering Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in California?

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo earned an average of $73,635 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in California?

San Diego State University (SDSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,976 to attend San Diego State University (SDSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in California?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

#1 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $73,635
Average Debt $16,500
Program Size 167
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
Video Rating
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 167 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,635.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
#2 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $64,773
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 87
Santa Clara University (SCU)
4 Year
Santa Clara, CA
Video Rating
Santa Clara University (SCU), located in Santa Clara, CA has 87 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,773.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 2,466 students
Tuition $45,300
#3 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $9,250
Program Size 138
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 138 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $9,250
Program Size 138
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 138 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#5 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $32,254
Program Size 21
Southern California Institute of Technology
4 Year
Anaheim, CA
Southern California Institute of Technology, located in Anaheim, CA has 21 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 48 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $62,012
Average Debt $19,108
Program Size 134
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 134 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,012.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
#7 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 94
San Jose State University
4 Year
San Jose, CA
Video Rating
N/A
San Jose State University, located in San Jose, CA has 94 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 9,128 students
Tuition $7,378
#8 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $61,020
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 113
UCLA
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
UCLA, located in Los Angeles, CA has 113 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,020.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition $12,763
#9 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $61,020
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 113
University of California-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of California-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 113 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,020.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $19,000
Program Size 185
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
4 Year
La Jolla, CA
Video Rating
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego), located in La Jolla, CA has 185 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 9,523 students
Tuition $13,530
#11 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $16,500
Program Size 180
UC Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
Video Rating
UC Irvine , located in Irvine, CA has 180 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition $13,252
#12 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $16,500
Program Size 180
University of California-Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Irvine, located in Irvine, CA has 180 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition N/A
#13 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $53,358
Average Debt $21,078
Program Size 112
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
4 Year
Santa Cruz, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC), located in Santa Cruz, CA has 112 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $53,358.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 4,437 students
Tuition $13,461
#14 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $53,358
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
University of the Pacific (UOP)
4 Year
Stockton, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of the Pacific (UOP), located in Stockton, CA has 28 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $53,358.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 1,771 students
Tuition $42,934
#15 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $52,941
Average Debt $14,060
Program Size 231
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 231 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $52,941.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
