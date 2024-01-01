We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biomedical Engineering programs in Connecticut. We looked at 2 programs to put our Biomedical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biomedical Engineering in Connecticut. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biomedical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biomedical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biomedical Engineering in Connecticut. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biomedical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Connecticut. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biomedical Engineering degree in Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biomedical Engineering Majors in Connecticut

What is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Connecticut?

University of Connecticut is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Connecticut earned an average of $65,868 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Connecticut?

University of Connecticut is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,366 to attend University of Connecticut.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Connecticut?

Trinity College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,776 to attend Trinity College.