2024 Best Colleges for Biomedical Engineering in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biomedical Engineering programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 9 programs to put our Biomedical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biomedical Engineering in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biomedical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biomedical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biomedical Engineering in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biomedical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biomedical Engineering degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biomedical Engineering Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Massachusetts?

Wentworth Institute of Technology is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Wentworth Institute of Technology earned an average of $70,344 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Massachusetts?

University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,588 to attend University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Massachusetts?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.

#1 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $70,344
Average Debt $24,874
Program Size 111
Wentworth Institute of Technology
4 Year
Boston, MA
Wentworth Institute of Technology, located in Boston, MA has 111 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,344.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,024 students
Tuition $32,500
#2 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $67,660
Average Debt $26,988
Program Size 263
Boston University (BU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Boston University (BU), located in Boston, MA has 263 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,660.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 9,663 students
Tuition $48,436
#3 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $66,688
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 180
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), located in Worcester, MA has 180 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $66,688.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 1,817 students
Tuition $45,590
#4 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $61,020
Average Debt $14,000
Program Size 88
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , located in Cambridge, MA has 88 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,020.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $46,704
#5 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $61,020
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 48
Tufts University
4 Year
Medford, MA
Tufts University, located in Medford, MA has 48 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,020.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 3,249 students
Tuition $50,604
#6 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $48,823
Average Debt $27,362
Program Size 57
University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
4 Year
North Dartmouth, MA
University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, located in North Dartmouth, MA has 57 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $48,823.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,916 students
Tuition $12,588
#7 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 44
Western New England University
4 Year
Springfield, MA
Western New England University, located in Springfield, MA has 44 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 989 students
Tuition $34,030
#8 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Harvard University
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Harvard University, located in Cambridge, MA has 33 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 6%
Undergraduates 7,803 students
Tuition $45,278
#9 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Endicott College
4 Year
Beverly, MA
Endicott College, located in Beverly, MA has 2 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $30,492
