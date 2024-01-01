Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biomedical Engineering in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biomedical Engineering programs in New York. We looked at 13 programs to put our Biomedical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biomedical Engineering in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biomedical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biomedical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biomedical Engineering in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biomedical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biomedical Engineering degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biomedical Engineering Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in New York?

Union College is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Union College earned an average of $67,660 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in New York?

CUNY City College is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,689 to attend CUNY City College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in New York?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $67,660
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 31
Union College
4 Year
Schenectady, NY
Union College, located in Schenectady, NY has 31 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,660.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 483 students
Tuition $50,013
#2 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $67,473
Average Debt $30,449
Program Size 91
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
4 Year
Rochester, NY
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), located in Rochester, NY has 91 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,473.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 3,617 students
Tuition $37,124
#3 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $67,101
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 198
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
4 Year
Troy, NY
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, located in Troy, NY has 198 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,101.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,994 students
Tuition $49,341
#4 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $63,997
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 35
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
4 Year
Syracuse, NY
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, located in Syracuse, NY has 35 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,997.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 519 students
Tuition $7,848
#5 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $19,977
Program Size 147
University of Rochester
4 Year
Rochester, NY
University of Rochester, located in Rochester, NY has 147 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 3,294 students
Tuition $48,280
#6 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $54,635
Average Debt $16,460
Program Size 88
Binghamton University
4 Year
Vestal, NY
Binghamton University, located in Vestal, NY has 88 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $54,635.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 4,634 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $54,635
Average Debt $16,460
Program Size 88
SUNY at Binghamton
4 Year
Vestal, NY
SUNY at Binghamton , located in Vestal, NY has 88 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $54,635.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 4,634 students
Tuition $9,053
#8 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $53,984
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 82
Syracuse University (SU)
4 Year
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse University (SU), located in Syracuse, NY has 82 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $53,984.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 6,009 students
Tuition $43,318
#9 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $53,810
Average Debt $15,873
Program Size 94
Columbia University in the City of New York
4 Year
New York, NY
Columbia University in the City of New York, located in New York, NY has 94 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $53,810.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 11,210 students
Tuition $53,000
#10 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $26,883
Program Size 137
Stony Brook University (SBU)
4 Year
Stony Brook, NY
Stony Brook University (SBU), located in Stony Brook, NY has 137 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 7,009 students
Tuition $8,855
#11 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $20,284
Program Size 123
University at Buffalo (UB)
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
University at Buffalo (UB), located in Buffalo, NY has 123 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 7,888 students
Tuition $9,381
#12 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $14,720
Program Size 94
CUNY City College
4 Year
New York, NY
CUNY City College, located in New York, NY has 94 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 3,132 students
Tuition $6,689
#13 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Alfred University
4 Year
Alfred, NY
Alfred University, located in Alfred, NY has 15 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 651 students
Tuition $26,261
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved