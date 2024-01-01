Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biomedical Engineering in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biomedical Engineering programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 12 programs to put our Biomedical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biomedical Engineering in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biomedical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biomedical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biomedical Engineering in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biomedical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biomedical Engineering degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biomedical Engineering Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Pennsylvania?

University of Pennsylvania is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Pennsylvania earned an average of $82,440 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Pennsylvania?

Temple University (TU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $15,188 to attend Temple University (TU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $82,440
Average Debt $15,000
Program Size 103
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 103 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $82,440.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $69,817
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 170
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Video Rating
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 170 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,817.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $69,817
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 170
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 170 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,817.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 111
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Video Rating
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), located in Pittsburgh, PA has 111 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,543 students
Tuition $50,665
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $25,437
Program Size 98
Lehigh University
4 Year
Bethlehem, PA
Video Rating
Lehigh University, located in Bethlehem, PA has 98 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 1,915 students
Tuition $46,230
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $66,821
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
Bucknell University
4 Year
Lewisburg, PA
Video Rating
Bucknell University , located in Lewisburg, PA has 32 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $66,821.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 888 students
Tuition $50,152
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $65,871
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 150
University of Pittsburgh
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Video Rating
University of Pittsburgh, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 150 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $65,871.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition $18,192
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $65,871
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 150
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 150 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $65,871.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $58,221
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 242
Drexel University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
Drexel University , located in Philadelphia, PA has 242 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $58,221.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 6,851 students
Tuition $48,791
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Widener University
4 Year
Chester, PA
Video Rating
Widener University, located in Chester, PA has 27 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,509 students
Tuition $41,224
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $43,240
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 85
Temple University (TU)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
Temple University (TU), located in Philadelphia, PA has 85 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $43,240.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 9,095 students
Tuition $15,188
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Gannon University
4 Year
Erie, PA
Gannon University, located in Erie, PA has 12 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,107 students
Tuition $29,258
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biomedical Engineering Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved