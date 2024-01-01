Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biomedical Engineering in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biomedical Engineering programs in Texas. We looked at 8 programs to put our Biomedical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biomedical Engineering in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biomedical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biomedical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biomedical Engineering in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biomedical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biomedical Engineering degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biomedical Engineering Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Texas?

Rice University is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Rice University earned an average of $69,338 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Texas?

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,447 to attend The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Texas?

Rice University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $42,253 to attend Rice University.

#1 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $10,000
Program Size 76
Rice University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
Rice University, located in Houston, TX has 76 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 2,034 students
Tuition $42,253
#2 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $68,918
Average Debt $16,666
Program Size 157
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Video Rating
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 157 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,918.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
#3 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $68,778
Average Debt $19,970
Program Size 171
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 171 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,778.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#4 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $48,849
Average Debt $18,676
Program Size 54
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
4 Year
Arlington, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), located in Arlington, TX has 54 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $48,849.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,200 students
Tuition $9,208
#5 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $23,799
Program Size 79
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design
4 Year
San Antonio, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) | Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design, located in San Antonio, TX has 79 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,034 students
Tuition $7,447
#6 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $20,562
Program Size 159
The University of Texas at Dallas
4 Year
Richardson, TX
Video Rating
N/A
The University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, TX has 159 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 6,952 students
Tuition $10,864
#7 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 47
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 47 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
#8 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
LeTourneau University
4 Year
Longview, TX
LeTourneau University, located in Longview, TX has 17 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 571 students
Tuition $27,900
