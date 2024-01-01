Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biomedical Engineering in Washington

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biomedical Engineering programs in Washington. We looked at 3 programs to put our Biomedical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biomedical Engineering in Washington. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biomedical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biomedical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biomedical Engineering in Washington. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biomedical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Washington. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biomedical Engineering degree in Washington.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biomedical Engineering Majors in Washington

What is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Washington?

Washington State University (WSU) is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Washington State University (WSU) earned an average of $60,094 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Washington?

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,839 to attend University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Washington?

Walla Walla University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $26,382 to attend Walla Walla University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $60,094
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
Washington State University (WSU)
4 Year
Pullman, WA
Video Rating
Washington State University (WSU), located in Pullman, WA has 36 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $60,094.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,038 students
Tuition $11,967
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $13,768
Program Size 124
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Video Rating
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), located in Seattle, WA has 124 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 12,671 students
Tuition $11,839
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Walla Walla University
4 Year
College Place, WA
Walla Walla University, located in College Place, WA has 11 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 422 students
Tuition $26,382
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biomedical Engineering Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved