Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biotechnology in New Hampshire

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biotechnology programs in New Hampshire. We looked at 2 programs to put our Biotechnology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biotechnology in New Hampshire. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biotechnology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biotechnology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biotechnology in New Hampshire. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biotechnology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Hampshire. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biotechnology degree in New Hampshire.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biotechnology Majors in New Hampshire

What is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology in New Hampshire?

University of New Hampshire at Manchester is the best university for majoring in Biotechnology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of New Hampshire at Manchester earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology in New Hampshire?

Plymouth State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,128 to attend Plymouth State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology in New Hampshire?

University of New Hampshire at Manchester is the most expensive university for majoring in Biotechnology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $14,143 to attend University of New Hampshire at Manchester.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
University of New Hampshire at Manchester
4 Year
Manchester, NH
University of New Hampshire at Manchester, located in Manchester, NH has 14 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 159 students
Tuition $14,143
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biotechnology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Plymouth State University
4 Year
Plymouth, NH
Plymouth State University, located in Plymouth, NH has 5 students majoring in Biotechnology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,060 students
Tuition $13,128
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biotechnology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved