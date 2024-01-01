Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Wisconsin

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Wisconsin. We looked at 39 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Wisconsin. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Wisconsin. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Wisconsin. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Wisconsin.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Wisconsin

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Madison is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Wisconsin-Madison earned an average of $61,303 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Wisconsin?

University of Wisconsin-Parkside is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,341 to attend University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Wisconsin?

Carthage College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,375 to attend Carthage College.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $61,303
Average Debt $21,000
Program Size 355
University of Wisconsin-Madison
4 Year
Madison, WI
University of Wisconsin-Madison, located in Madison, WI has 355 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $61,303.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 10,560 students
Tuition $10,415
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,979
Average Debt $24,390
Program Size 162
Marquette University
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Marquette University , located in Milwaukee, WI has 162 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,979.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,865 students
Tuition $37,170
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,333
Average Debt $34,209
Program Size 267
Cardinal Stritch University
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
Cardinal Stritch University, located in Milwaukee, WI has 267 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,333.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 819 students
Tuition $27,540
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,984
Average Debt $19,520
Program Size 191
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
4 Year
Oshkosh, WI
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, located in Oshkosh, WI has 191 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,984.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,368 students
Tuition $7,487
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $32,100
Program Size 32
Edgewood College
4 Year
Madison, WI
Edgewood College, located in Madison, WI has 32 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 602 students
Tuition $26,550
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,449
Average Debt $22,027
Program Size 336
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), located in Milwaukee, WI has 336 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,449.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 5,394 students
Tuition $9,429
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,106
Average Debt $27,919
Program Size 176
Concordia University-Wisconsin
4 Year
Mequon, WI
Concordia University-Wisconsin, located in Mequon, WI has 176 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,106.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,553 students
Tuition $27,100
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,047
Average Debt $33,642
Program Size 95
Herzing University-Madison
4 Year
Madison, WI
Herzing University-Madison, located in Madison, WI has 95 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,047.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 353 students
Tuition N/A
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,047
Average Debt $33,642
Program Size 29
Herzing University-Kenosha
4 Year
Kenosha, WI
Herzing University-Kenosha, located in Kenosha, WI has 29 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,047.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 86 students
Tuition $13,090
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,047
Average Debt $33,642
Program Size 13
Herzing University-Brookfield
4 Year
Brookfield, WI
Herzing University-Brookfield, located in Brookfield, WI has 13 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,047.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 73 students
Tuition N/A
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,615
Average Debt $25,981
Program Size 133
Carthage College
4 Year
Kenosha, WI
Carthage College, located in Kenosha, WI has 133 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,615.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 652 students
Tuition $38,375
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 13
University of Phoenix-Wisconsin
4 Year
Milwaukee, WI
University of Phoenix-Wisconsin, located in Milwaukee, WI has 13 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 35 students
Tuition N/A
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,823
Average Debt $21,671
Program Size 643
University of Wisconsin-Stout
4 Year
Menomonie, WI
University of Wisconsin-Stout, located in Menomonie, WI has 643 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,823.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 1,898 students
Tuition $9,203
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,117
Average Debt $21,052
Program Size 289
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
4 Year
Whitewater, WI
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, located in Whitewater, WI has 289 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,117.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 2,601 students
Tuition $7,637
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,059
Average Debt $26,808
Program Size 10
Rasmussen College-Wisconsin
4 Year
Green Bay, WI
Rasmussen College-Wisconsin, located in Green Bay, WI has 10 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,059.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 43 students
Tuition N/A
