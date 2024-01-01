Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics

A Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics degree will give students a well-rounded and in-depth awareness of the importance of Greek and Latin. Not only that, but it will also focus on Greek mythology and the written and spoken traditions of Ancient Greece and Rome. A Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics degree will mean learning all about the myths, the dialects, and the writings of important characters in the history of humanity. From philosophy to folklore and mythology, a Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics degree offers a variety of career options to choose from and could be your first step into a fresh and exciting career.

What can I do with a Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics degree?

Between 2018 and 2019, the Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics degree was the 204th most popular type of degree in the US. This is a drop from previous years, but the career options remain very positive for those that choose to study for a Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics degree. The vast majority of graduates with a Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics major will go into education, teaching high school students English, Greek, Latin, or history. Other students will often stay in education and become university professors. However, that’s not your only option. Many graduates with a Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics major will become museum curators, often taking time to guide visitors around galleries and informing them about the most important items. Translator jobs are also common for grads with a Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics degree, and that can also lead to global travel.

What is the average Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics salary?

How much you earn after graduating with your Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics degree will depend very much on the career path that you take. The highest-paid positions for Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics graduates include:

Foreign language and literature professors

High school teachers

Translators and interpreters

The average salaries for these jobs range from $55,230 for an interpreter, to $79,160 for a literature professor. However, the more educated you are and the more years that you spend in your chosen field, the higher your salary will go.

Where to study for a Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics degree?

In the US, there are currently 225 schools with Classics and Classical Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics programs. That can make choosing the right school very challenging. You need to find out as much about the course and school as possible, but it can be hard to separate the advertising from the truth. That’s why CampusReel has compiled over 15,000 videos made by students, for students. Each video provides valuable insights from those students studying what you want to study and living at the schools that you want to attend. You can find out what you need to know, straight from the source, and from people just like you.

