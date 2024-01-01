Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Classics in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Classics programs in Ohio. We looked at 16 programs to put our Classics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Classics in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Classics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Classics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Classics in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Classics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Classics degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Classics Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Classics in Ohio?

Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) is the best university for majoring in Classics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU) earned an average of $35,060 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics in Ohio?

Wright State University-Main Campus is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,730 to attend Wright State University-Main Campus.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics in Ohio?

Oberlin College is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,582 to attend Oberlin College.

#1 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 16 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 16 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
#3 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Oberlin College
4 Year
Oberlin, OH
Oberlin College, located in Oberlin, OH has 22 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 707 students
Tuition $50,582
#4 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Kenyon College
4 Year
Gambier, OH
Kenyon College, located in Gambier, OH has 15 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 26%
Undergraduates 448 students
Tuition $49,140
#5 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 14 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
#6 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Xavier University
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Xavier University, located in Cincinnati, OH has 13 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,654 students
Tuition $35,080
#7 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 13 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
#8 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Ohio Wesleyan University
4 Year
Delaware, OH
Ohio Wesleyan University, located in Delaware, OH has 11 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 379 students
Tuition $43,230
#9 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
The College of Wooster
4 Year
Wooster, OH
The College of Wooster, located in Wooster, OH has 9 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 472 students
Tuition $44,950
#10 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)
4 Year
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU), located in Bowling Green, OH has 8 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,877 students
Tuition $10,796
#11 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
John Carroll University
4 Year
University Heights, OH
John Carroll University, located in University Heights, OH has 8 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 879 students
Tuition $37,180
#12 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Denison University
4 Year
Granville, OH
Denison University , located in Granville, OH has 7 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 492 students
Tuition N/A
#13 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU)
4 Year
Athens, OH
Ohio University-Main Campus (OU), located in Athens, OH has 6 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 8,654 students
Tuition $11,548
#14 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), located in Cleveland, OH has 5 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 3,286 students
Tuition $44,560
#15 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Wright State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Dayton, OH
Wright State University-Main Campus, located in Dayton, OH has 4 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 3,631 students
Tuition $8,730
