2024 Best Colleges for Classics in Massachusetts

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Classics programs in Massachusetts. We looked at 15 programs to put our Classics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Classics in Massachusetts. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Classics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Classics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Classics in Massachusetts. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Classics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Massachusetts. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Classics degree in Massachusetts.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Classics Majors in Massachusetts

What is the best university for majoring in Classics in Massachusetts?

University of Massachusetts-Amherst is the best university for majoring in Classics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Massachusetts-Amherst earned an average of $27,048 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics in Massachusetts?

University of Massachusetts-Boston is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,682 to attend University of Massachusetts-Boston.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics in Massachusetts?

Tufts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,604 to attend Tufts University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $27,048
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
4 Year
Amherst, MA
Video Rating
University of Massachusetts-Amherst, located in Amherst, MA has 28 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $27,048.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 7,577 students
Tuition $14,171
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 49
Harvard University
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Video Rating
Harvard University, located in Cambridge, MA has 49 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 6%
Undergraduates 7,803 students
Tuition $45,278
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
College of the Holy Cross
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Video Rating
College of the Holy Cross, located in Worcester, MA has 29 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 667 students
Tuition $47,176
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Tufts University
4 Year
Medford, MA
Video Rating
Tufts University, located in Medford, MA has 19 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 3,249 students
Tuition $50,604
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Williams College
4 Year
Williamstown, MA
Video Rating
Williams College, located in Williamstown, MA has 13 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 568 students
Tuition $50,070
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Amherst College
4 Year
Amherst, MA
Video Rating
Amherst College , located in Amherst, MA has 12 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 14%
Undergraduates 483 students
Tuition $50,562
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Smith College
4 Year
Northampton, MA
Video Rating
Smith College, located in Northampton, MA has 11 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition $46,288
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Boston University (BU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Boston University (BU), located in Boston, MA has 10 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 9,663 students
Tuition $48,436
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Boston College (BC)
4 Year
Chestnut Hill, MA
Video Rating
Boston College (BC), located in Chestnut Hill, MA has 8 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 4,095 students
Tuition $49,324
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Brandeis University
4 Year
Waltham, MA
Video Rating
Brandeis University , located in Waltham, MA has 8 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 1,742 students
Tuition $49,598
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
University of Massachusetts-Boston
4 Year
Boston, MA
University of Massachusetts-Boston, located in Boston, MA has 7 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 3,728 students
Tuition $12,682
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Assumption College
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Assumption College, located in Worcester, MA has 6 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 628 students
Tuition $36,160
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Mount Holyoke College
4 Year
South Hadley, MA
Mount Holyoke College, located in South Hadley, MA has 3 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 570 students
Tuition $43,886
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Wheaton College
4 Year
Norton, MA
Wheaton College, located in Norton, MA has 3 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 360 students
Tuition $47,700
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Clark University
4 Year
Worcester, MA
Clark University, located in Worcester, MA has 2 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 1,054 students
Tuition $41,940
0
4.0
My GPA
