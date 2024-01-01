Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Classics in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Classics programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 16 programs to put our Classics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Classics in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Classics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Classics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Classics in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Classics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Classics degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Classics Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Classics in Pennsylvania?

Temple University (TU) is the best university for majoring in Classics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Temple University (TU) earned an average of $29,685 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics in Pennsylvania?

Temple University (TU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $15,188 to attend Temple University (TU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

#1 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Temple University (TU)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Temple University (TU), located in Philadelphia, PA has 9 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 9,095 students
Tuition $15,188
#2 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 43
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 43 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
#3 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Penn State University (PSU)
4 Year
University Park, PA
Penn State University (PSU), located in University Park, PA has 17 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition $17,514
#4 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
4 Year
University Park, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus, located in University Park, PA has 17 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 12,622 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Duquesne University
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Duquesne University, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 12 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $33,778
#6 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Villanova University
4 Year
Villanova, PA
Villanova University, located in Villanova, PA has 12 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 3,196 students
Tuition $47,616
#7 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 11 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Bucknell University
4 Year
Lewisburg, PA
Bucknell University , located in Lewisburg, PA has 11 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 888 students
Tuition $50,152
#9 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Dickinson College
4 Year
Carlisle, PA
Dickinson College, located in Carlisle, PA has 11 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 530 students
Tuition $49,489
#10 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
University of Pittsburgh
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 11 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition $18,192
#11 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Franklin and Marshall College
4 Year
Lancaster, PA
Franklin and Marshall College, located in Lancaster, PA has 9 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 575 students
Tuition $50,400
#12 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Haverford College
4 Year
Haverford, PA
Haverford College, located in Haverford, PA has 8 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 296 students
Tuition $49,098
#13 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Bryn Mawr College
4 Year
Bryn Mawr, PA
Bryn Mawr College , located in Bryn Mawr, PA has 8 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 430 students
Tuition $47,140
#14 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Swarthmore College
4 Year
Swarthmore, PA
Swarthmore College, located in Swarthmore, PA has 4 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 12%
Undergraduates 374 students
Tuition $47,442
#15 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Gettysburg College
4 Year
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg College, located in Gettysburg, PA has 3 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 578 students
Tuition $49,140
