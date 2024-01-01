Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Classics in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Classics programs in New York. We looked at 21 programs to put our Classics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Classics in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Classics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Classics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Classics in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Classics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Classics degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Classics Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Classics in New York?

CUNY Hunter College is the best university for majoring in Classics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from CUNY Hunter College earned an average of $33,993 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics in New York?

CUNY City College is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,689 to attend CUNY City College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics in New York?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
CUNY Hunter College
4 Year
New York, NY
CUNY Hunter College, located in New York, NY has 22 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 4,918 students
Tuition $6,782
#2 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $21,271
Program Size 27
Columbia University in the City of New York
4 Year
New York, NY
Columbia University in the City of New York, located in New York, NY has 27 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 11,210 students
Tuition $53,000
#3 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Union College
4 Year
Schenectady, NY
Union College, located in Schenectady, NY has 16 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 483 students
Tuition $50,013
#4 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Hamilton College
4 Year
Clinton, NY
Hamilton College, located in Clinton, NY has 15 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 508 students
Tuition $49,500
#5 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Skidmore College
4 Year
Saratoga Springs, NY
Skidmore College, located in Saratoga Springs, NY has 14 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 607 students
Tuition $49,120
#6 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Binghamton University
4 Year
Vestal, NY
Binghamton University, located in Vestal, NY has 12 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 4,634 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
SUNY at Binghamton
4 Year
Vestal, NY
SUNY at Binghamton , located in Vestal, NY has 12 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 4,634 students
Tuition $9,053
#8 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 10 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
#9 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Fordham University (FU)
4 Year
Bronx, NY
Fordham University (FU), located in Bronx, NY has 8 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 4,944 students
Tuition $47,317
#10 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
CUNY Brooklyn College
4 Year
Brooklyn, NY
CUNY Brooklyn College , located in Brooklyn, NY has 7 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 3,731 students
Tuition $6,838
#11 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Colgate University
4 Year
Hamilton, NY
Colgate University , located in Hamilton, NY has 7 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 27%
Undergraduates 726 students
Tuition $49,970
#12 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
University of Rochester
4 Year
Rochester, NY
University of Rochester, located in Rochester, NY has 6 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 3,294 students
Tuition $48,280
#13 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Hofstra University
4 Year
Hempstead, NY
Hofstra University, located in Hempstead, NY has 6 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,892 students
Tuition $40,460
#14 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
University at Buffalo (UB)
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
University at Buffalo (UB), located in Buffalo, NY has 6 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 7,888 students
Tuition $9,381
#15 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Hobart William Smith Colleges
4 Year
Geneva, NY
Hobart William Smith Colleges, located in Geneva, NY has 4 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 538 students
Tuition $49,677
