2024 Best Colleges for Classics in North Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Classics programs in North Carolina. We looked at 6 programs to put our Classics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Classics in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Classics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Classics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Classics in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Classics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Classics degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Classics Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Classics in North Carolina?

University of North Carolina at Greensboro is the best university for majoring in Classics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of North Carolina at Greensboro earned an average of $33,993 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics in North Carolina?

University of North Carolina at Asheville is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,605 to attend University of North Carolina at Asheville.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics in North Carolina?

Duke University is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,241 to attend Duke University.

#1 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
University of North Carolina at Greensboro, located in Greensboro, NC has 20 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 4,086 students
Tuition $6,745
#2 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $12,439
Program Size 22
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
4 Year
Chapel Hill, NC
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), located in Chapel Hill, NC has 22 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 7,968 students
Tuition $8,591
#3 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Davidson College (DC)
4 Year
Davidson, NC
Davidson College (DC), located in Davidson, NC has 14 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 22%
Undergraduates 454 students
Tuition $46,966
#4 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Wake Forest University
4 Year
Winston-Salem, NC
Wake Forest University , located in Winston-Salem, NC has 13 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 2,390 students
Tuition $47,682
#5 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
University of North Carolina at Asheville
4 Year
Asheville, NC
University of North Carolina at Asheville, located in Asheville, NC has 11 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 759 students
Tuition $6,605
#6 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Duke University
4 Year
Durham, NC
Duke University, located in Durham, NC has 3 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 11%
Undergraduates 5,600 students
Tuition $49,241
