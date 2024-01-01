Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Classics in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Classics programs in Florida. We looked at 6 programs to put our Classics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Classics in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Classics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Classics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Classics in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Classics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Classics degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Classics Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Classics in Florida?

University of Florida (UF) is the best university for majoring in Classics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Florida (UF) earned an average of $30,409 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics in Florida?

University of Florida (UF) is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,381 to attend University of Florida (UF).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,724 to attend University of Miami (UM).

#1 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
University of Florida (UF)
4 Year
Gainesville, FL
Video Rating
University of Florida (UF), located in Gainesville, FL has 33 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 14,030 students
Tuition $6,381
#2 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $22,824
Average Debt $24,945
Program Size 31
Florida State University (FSU)
4 Year
Tallahassee, FL
Video Rating
Florida State University (FSU), located in Tallahassee, FL has 31 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $22,824.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 11,207 students
Tuition $6,507
#3 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
4 Year
Tampa, FL
Video Rating
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF), located in Tampa, FL has 16 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 11,735 students
Tuition $6,410
#4 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Ave Maria University
4 Year
Ave Maria, FL
Ave Maria University, located in Ave Maria, FL has 14 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 203 students
Tuition $18,479
#5 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Rollins College
4 Year
Winter Park, FL
Video Rating
Rollins College, located in Winter Park, FL has 5 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 842 students
Tuition $44,760
#6 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
University of Miami (UM)
4 Year
Coral Gables, FL
Video Rating
University of Miami (UM), located in Coral Gables, FL has 3 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 4,925 students
Tuition $45,724
