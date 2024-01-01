Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Classics in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Classics programs in Illinois. We looked at 10 programs to put our Classics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Classics in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Classics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Classics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Classics in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Classics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Classics degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Classics Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Classics in Illinois?

Augustana College is the best university for majoring in Classics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Augustana College earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics in Illinois?

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,137 to attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics in Illinois?

University of Chicago is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $51,351 to attend University of Chicago.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 35
University of Chicago
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
University of Chicago, located in Chicago, IL has 35 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 4,896 students
Tuition $51,351
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Northwestern University
4 Year
Evanston, IL
Video Rating
Northwestern University, located in Evanston, IL has 17 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 13%
Undergraduates 7,290 students
Tuition $49,047
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Monmouth College
4 Year
Monmouth, IL
Monmouth College, located in Monmouth, IL has 15 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 289 students
Tuition $34,200
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Augustana College
4 Year
Rock Island, IL
Augustana College, located in Rock Island, IL has 13 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 501 students
Tuition $38,466
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
Loyola University Chicago (LUC), located in Chicago, IL has 10 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 4,485 students
Tuition $40,426
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
Video Rating
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 10 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Wheaton College
4 Year
Wheaton, IL
Video Rating
Wheaton College , located in Wheaton, IL has 9 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 813 students
Tuition $32,950
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
North Central College (NCC)
4 Year
Naperville, IL
Video Rating
North Central College (NCC), located in Naperville, IL has 2 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 770 students
Tuition $35,421
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Knox College
4 Year
Galesburg, IL
Video Rating
Knox College, located in Galesburg, IL has 1 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 309 students
Tuition $41,847
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
4 Year
Carbondale, IL
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, located in Carbondale, IL has 1 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 4,409 students
Tuition $13,137
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Classics Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved