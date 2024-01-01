Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Classics in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Classics programs in California. We looked at 22 programs to put our Classics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Classics in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Classics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Classics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Classics in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Classics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Classics degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Classics Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Classics in California?

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) is the best university for majoring in Classics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics in California?

California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,452 to attend California State University-Long Beach (CSULB).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics in California?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

#1 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Stanford University
4 Year
Stanford, CA
Stanford University, located in Stanford, CA has 21 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 5%
Undergraduates 4,779 students
Tuition $46,320
#2 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
UC Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
UC Santa Barbara , located in Santa Barbara, CA has 17 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 33%
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition $13,968
#3 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
University of California-Santa Barbara
4 Year
Santa Barbara, CA
University of California-Santa Barbara, located in Santa Barbara, CA has 17 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 6,169 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 13 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
#5 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
University of California-Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
University of California-Irvine, located in Irvine, CA has 12 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
UC Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
UC Irvine , located in Irvine, CA has 12 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition $13,252
#7 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
4 Year
Santa Cruz, CA
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC), located in Santa Cruz, CA has 11 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 4,437 students
Tuition $13,461
#8 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 11 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#9 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 11 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#10 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
San Francisco State University
4 Year
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco State University, located in San Francisco, CA has 11 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 7,146 students
Tuition $6,476
#11 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Santa Clara University (SCU)
4 Year
Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara University (SCU), located in Santa Clara, CA has 9 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 2,466 students
Tuition $45,300
#12 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)
4 Year
Long Beach, CA
California State University-Long Beach (CSULB), located in Long Beach, CA has 8 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 10,260 students
Tuition $6,452
#13 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
University of California-Riverside (UCR)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
University of California-Riverside (UCR), located in Riverside, CA has 8 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 5,454 students
Tuition $13,527
#14 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
San Diego State University (SDSU)
4 Year
San Diego, CA
San Diego State University (SDSU), located in San Diego, CA has 6 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 8,923 students
Tuition $6,976
#15 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
University of California-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of California-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 6 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition N/A
